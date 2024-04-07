‘I Refused To Listen': Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Hurley Reveals How Godfather Hugh Grant Warned Him About Showbiz

In a recent revelation, Damian Hurley, the son of actress Elizabeth Hurley, opened up about the advice he received from his godfather, Hugh Grant, regarding the entertainment industry. Despite warnings from Grant and his mother, Damian pursued his passion for filmmaking, leading to his directorial debut with his mother starring in the film.

Damian Hurley shared insights into the guidance he received from his godfather, Hugh Grant, and his mother, Elizabeth Hurley, regarding a career in showbiz. Grant, much like Elizabeth, cautioned Damian against entering the industry, emphasizing its challenges and potential pitfalls.

“Hugh, like Mummy, tried to warn me off show business: ‘It's miserable, you'll hate it, don't do it.’ And I refused to listen, thank God,” Damian shared, as retrieved via PEOPLE . However, Damian, fueled by his passion for filmmaking ever since the age of 8, remained undeterred by these warnings. The young filmmaker further added that he would sneak into Hugh’s editorial room to peek into the process. He added, “I used to crawl into the editing suite when no one was looking. I thought I was really slick and everything, but they definitely knew I was there.”

Damian Hurley reveals ever since 8 he forced everyone to star in his short films

After receiving a camcorder from his mother at just 8, Damian Hurley embarked on a creative journey, honing his skills as a filmmaker. He revealed that he eagerly enlisted the participation of his family and friends, including Hugh Grant, in his early cinematic endeavors.

Damian recalled in his conversation with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, as retrieved via ET , “When I was eight, I got my first camcorder and I started writing and directing short films, torturing every long-suffering family member, friend, my godfather, Hugh, mom's ex. Everyone I could get my hands on, and so my mom was the star of many, many of those. I tortured him [Grant]. He was phenomenal. So loyal, so kind. He played a corrupt judge. I made him run through, well, hang on. Where were we? Zurich Airport."

Recounting fond memories of his collaborative efforts, Damian highlighted the integral role played by his supportive network, which included his godfather, Hugh Grant, constantly supporting his interest in filmmaking. Damian went ahead and directed his second film and the new thriller Strictly Confidential, starring his mother.

