BAFTA Awards 2024: Hugh Grant Hilariously Mocks Viral French Oompa Loompa Video As He Presents Best Director Awards

Hugh Grant stepped on the stage of BAFTA 2024 to present the Best Director Award. Before handing over the trophy, Grant was seen mocking his video of the French Oompa Loompa by hilariously announcing the winner in a similar way. He was very creative at making up the lines, ““Oompa Loompa, doopety-dee. Now the Best Director categor-ee. Oompa Loompa doompety-dong. Most of these films were, frankly, too long. Oompa Loompa doompety-dahh. But for some reason, the nominees are…” The audience had a good laugh at the mockery before Christopher Nolan was honored with the title of Best Director for Oppenheimer.

Hugh Grant’s Character In Wonka

Hugh Grant channeled his inner Wonka character on the BAFTAs stage by funnily reciting the Oompa Loompa poem before handing out the best director award. Grant, along with Timothée Chalamet, had an important role to play in the musical-drama Wonka. The Notting Hill actor was, however, not very comfortable with his character on screen, as he had to put on some uncomfortable suits. The actor revealed, “I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.” The Love Actually star will next be seen in Unfostered: A Poptart Story, which will be releasing on Netflix on May 3rd.

Oppenheimer Wins Big At The BAFTAs 2024

7 out of the 13 nominations were won by Oppenheimer at the BAFTAs in London. Nolan won the award for Best Director at the hands of Grant, while Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. also ruled their categories by claiming victory at the ceremony. The movie also took home the title of Best Film, which was handed over to Emma Thomas, the producer of the film. Oppenheimer got a clean sweep at the awards, while Poor Things too turned out to be victorious in multiple categories.

After Oppenheimer being a big hit, Christopher Nolan might explore the horror genre next. Always experiment with the story and screenplay; it would be exciting to watch Nolan master the art at work.

