Oscars 2024: Look Back At 10 Actors With Most Nominations Ahead Of This Year's Academy Awards

The biggest and the brightest Hollywood stars will descend on Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, to win a prize or at least stand witness to the biggest awards night of the film industry.

The Oscars ceremony, since its inception in 1929 has awarded a total of 3,039 statuettes across genres and categories and will award a few more at the upcoming 2024 Oscars.

But before that, here's a list of;

10 actors with the most Oscars nominations

10. Al Pacino

The actor who showcased his acting prowess in cult favorite films like the Godfather franchise, Scarface, Carlito’s Way, and more, has an impressive nine Oscars nominations to his name.

However, when it comes to translating the nominations into a win, he managed to do it only once, for his lead role in Scent of a Woman.

The 84-year-old will next be seen in Billy Knight, a summer 2024 film.

9. Paul Newman

Newman ties with Pacino in terms of Academy Award nominations. Known for films like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Hustler, Cool Hand Luke, and more, won the Oscars in 1987 for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s sports drama The Color of Money.

Newman is also the recipient of an honorary Oscar award.

8. Denzel Washington

Washington has the same number of Oscar nominations as the above two, but the Cry Freedom actor outnumbers them in terms of Oscar wins

Washington has two gold statuettes decorating his shelves. His first Oscars win was for his supporting role in Glory, a historical war drama. His second win was for the movie Training Day.

7. Spencer Tracy

Nine nominations and two wins.

Tracy’s both Oscar wins came back to back. He won in 1937 for Captain Courageous, an adventure film that adapted a Rudyard Kipling novel for the screen. His second win came just a year later, in 1938, for Boys Town, a biographical movie.

6. Robert De Niro

De Niro, a nine-time nominee, is in the Best Supporting Actor race at this year's Oscars for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Whether he wins or not, De Niro already boasts two Oscar wins, one for playing Vito Corleone in The Godfather II, and the other for portraying Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull.

His other notable acting credits include The Intern, Amsterdam, Joker, Joy, and more.

5. Laurence Olivier

Having 10 Oscar nominations to his name, Laurence Olivier only ever won once, for Hamlet, a British adaptation of the globally renowned Shakespearean play.

Olivier, however, was bestowed with Honorary Oscar awards twice. Once in 1947 “for his outstanding achievement as actor, producer, and director in bringing Henry V to the screen,” and the second time in 1979 “for the full body of his work for the unique achievement of his entire career and his lifetime of contribution to the art of film.”

4. Bette Davis

Her 50-year-long acting career earned her 10 Academy Award nominations and two gold statuettes.

The actress who left a mark across film genres up until she died in 1989, won both her Oscars in the same decade, one for her role in Dangerous and the other for Jazbel.

3. Jack Nicholson

Nicholson is one of the three celebrated actors to ever win three or more Oscar awards. The actor with 12 Oscar nominations won three Oscars for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1976), Terms of Endearment (1984), and As Good as It Gets (1998).

The 86-year-old actor is well known for Batman, The Shining, A Few Good Men, Something’s Gotta Give, and more.

2. Katherine Hepburn

Katherine Hepburn holds the record for the most Oscar wins ever for an actor, both female and male. She won the coveted award four times, in 1933 for Morning Glory, in 1967 for Who’s Coming to Dinner, in 1968 for The Lion in Winter, and in 1981 for Golden Pond.

Hepburn was nominated a total of 12 times by the Academy.

1. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is not just an actor, she's a whole institution in herself.

When it comes to Oscar nominations, Streep has an impressive 21 across various genres. As for her three wins, the first was for Kramer vs. Kramer (1980), the second was for Sophie’s Choice (1982), and the third was for The Iron Lady (2011).

Meryl Streep is now taking over the small screen. Her most recent appearance was in Only Murders in the Building.