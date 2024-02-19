People's Choice Awards 2024: Grey's Anatomy Wins The Show Award For The Sixth Time
Grey's Anatomy won Show of The Year Award at by People's Choice. This year marks the show's sixth victory in the categroy since the show aired.
People's Choice Awards aired on February 19, 2024. The Winners were picked by people among 45 categories for movies, music, television, and pop culture.
In the television category, it was Grey's Anatomy that clinched the award for show of the year. Grey's Anatomy series first aired on March 27, 2005. Since then, the show has been renewed for 20 seasons now. This victory marks their sixth time for being People's favorite show of all time.
TV
Show of the year
WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules
List of all awards Grey Anatomy won throughout the years
Favorite TV Drama - 2007
Favorite Network TV Drama - 2013
Favorite Network TV Drama - 2015
Favorite Network TV Drama - 2016
Favorite Network TV Drama - 2017
The Grey's Anatomy actors also chatted with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards. They dropped hints about the exciting Season 20 premiere, mentioning Ellen Pompeo's role as a producer and how Meredith Grey will be in many scenes. Catch the new season starting March 14 on ABC.