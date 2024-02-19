People's Choice Awards 2024: Grey's Anatomy Wins The Show Award For The Sixth Time

People's Choice Awards aired on February 19, 2024. The Winners were picked by people among 45 categories for movies, music, television, and pop culture.

In the television category, it was Grey's Anatomy that clinched the award for show of the year. Grey's Anatomy series first aired on March 27, 2005. Since then, the show has been renewed for 20 seasons now. This victory marks their sixth time for being People's favorite show of all time.

Grey's Anatomy Wins The Show Award Sixth Time



TV

Show of the year

WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

List of all awards Grey Anatomy won throughout the years

Favorite TV Drama - 2007

Favorite Network TV Drama - 2013

Favorite Network TV Drama - 2015

Favorite Network TV Drama - 2016

Favorite Network TV Drama - 2017

The Grey's Anatomy actors also chatted with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards. They dropped hints about the exciting Season 20 premiere, mentioning Ellen Pompeo's role as a producer and how Meredith Grey will be in many scenes. Catch the new season starting March 14 on ABC.