10 Most Popular Mandy Moore Films And TV Shows As Actress Turns 40

American singer-songwriter-actress Mandy Moore was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on April 10, 1984.



Over her career, Moore has starred in a wide range of motion pictures and television shows.



Moore is renowned for her playing parts as well. She acted in multiple films, such as Saved and A Walk to Remember Chasing Liberty.The highly acclaimed television series This Is Us, which debuted in 2016, brought her global notoriety for her depiction of Rebecca Pearson. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role in the programme.

Here are some of her best works as an actor Films And TV Shows:

1. This Is Us

Mandy Moore stars as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us, which is widely regarded as one of her best works in television.

The series follows the lives of the Pearson family across different time periods, exploring their joys, struggles, and interconnected relationships. As the matriarch of the family, Moore's character, Rebecca, faces numerous challenges and triumphs as she navigates motherhood, marriage, and personal growth.

Moore's performance in This Is Us has received widespread acclaim, earning her nominations for prestigious awards such as the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

2. Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is indeed a popular medical drama television series created by Shonda Rhimes. While Mandy Moore hasn't been a regular on the show, she did guest star in Season 6, Episode 11 titled Blink. In this episode, which aired in January 2010, Moore played Mary Portman, a patient who is in need of a liver transplant.

3. How I Met Your Mother

Moore did guest star in Season 3, Episode 15 titled The Chain of Screaming, which aired in 2008. In this episode, Moore portrayed Amy, a woman whom Ted (played by Josh Radnor) briefly dates.

Her appearance added an interesting dynamic to Ted's romantic life and provided a memorable moment in the series.

4. Entourage

Mandy Moore appeared in the series Entourage during its second season in 2005. In the show, she played herself and was briefly involved in a romantic subplot with the character of Vincent Chase (played by Adrian Grenier), the main protagonist who is a rising Hollywood star.

Moore's appearance added to the allure of the show's portrayal of the entertainment industry and the glamorous lifestyle of its characters.

5. All That

Mandy Moore began her career as a performer on the sketch comedy show All That. She was part of the cast during the show's sixth season, which aired in 2000-2001.

All That was known for its zany humor and variety of characters, and Moore's time on the show helped showcase her talents as a young performer. While her tenure on All That was relatively short-lived, it served as a stepping stone for her future success in both the music and acting industries.

6. Tangled

Tangled is a Disney animated film released in 2010, where Mandy Moore provides the voice for the protagonist, Rapunzel.

In the movie, Rapunzel is a young princess with long magical hair who has spent her entire life locked away in a tower. However, when a charming thief named Flynn Rider stumbles upon her tower, Rapunzel seizes the opportunity to explore the outside world for the first time.

The film follows their adventures as Rapunzel discovers her true identity and learns about love, friendship, and independence.

7. A Walk to Remember

A Walk to Remember is a romantic drama film released in 2002, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks.

Mandy Moore stars as Jamie Sullivan, a devout minister's daughter, and Shane West plays Landon Carter, a troubled teenager. The film follows their unlikely romance after Landon is forced to perform community service at a local hospital, where Jamie also volunteers. Despite their differences, they form a deep connection, and Landon learns valuable lessons about love, forgiveness, and redemption.

8. 47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down is a survival thriller film released in 2017. In the movie, Mandy Moore portrays Lisa, one of the two sisters who become trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean while vacationing in Mexico.

Alongside her sister, portrayed by Claire Holt, Lisa must navigate the dangerous depths of the ocean, facing not only the threat of drowning but also the imminent danger of great white sharks circling around them. As their oxygen supply dwindles, they must fight to survive against all odds.

9. Chasing Liberty

Chasing Liberty is a romantic comedy film released in 2004, starring Mandy Moore as Anna Foster, the daughter of the President of the United States. In the movie, Anna longs for a sense of freedom and independence, feeling stifled by the constant presence of Secret Service agents and the scrutiny that comes with being the president's daughter. When she travels to Europe on a diplomatic trip with her father, she seizes the opportunity to break free from her security detail and experience life as a regular teenager.

During her escapade in Europe, Anna meets and falls for a charming stranger named Ben, played by Matthew Goode. Together, they embark on a spontaneous and romantic journey across the continent, evading her security detail and enjoying newfound freedom. Along the way, Anna learns valuable lessons about love, self-discovery, and the importance of staying true to oneself.

10. Saved!

Saved! is a comedy-drama film released in 2004, in which Mandy Moore plays a prominent role.

The movie follows the story of Mary, a devout Christian high school student portrayed by Jena Malone, who becomes pregnant after having a vision of Jesus. As Mary navigates her unexpected pregnancy, she faces judgment and ostracism from her peers, including Hilary Faye, played by Mandy Moore, who is the leader of the school's Christian clique.

Mandy Moore's character, Hilary Faye, initially appears as a devout and self-righteous Christian, but as the story unfolds, her flaws and vulnerabilities are revealed. The film explores themes of faith, hypocrisy, and acceptance, as Mary and other characters grapple with their beliefs and identities in the face of societal expectations and personal struggles.