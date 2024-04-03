'Could Not Be More Grateful': Grey’s Anatomy Gets Renewed For 'Historic' Season 21

If you missed the events taking place at the Grey Sloan Memorial, worry not, as the medical experts are set to make a return and cure your anxiety. Your beloved primetime series on ABC was recently announced to be renewed to entertain you more before it is long gone.

Grey’s Anatomy being renewed

The drama series Grey's Anatomy, which began in 2005, Grey's Anatomy was recently announced to have been renewed by the television production studios ABC.

In their latest Instagram post, the studios announced that the series will be renewed for its 21st season. This announcement won't just make the fanatics of the medical drama series happy, but will also make the series the longest-running primetime drama.

With that, it would even become the longest-running primetime scripted series on the television network ABC.

The fans were struck to see a social media post on the official account of the network on the above-stated platform that read, “Push (twenty) one of epi! #GreysAnatomy will be coming back for another season on ABC!“

A similar post could be seen on the Instagram account of Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the series, that read, “Grey’s was something I made up 20+ years ago, and I am so incredibly proud that it’s been picked up for its 21st season.”

“This honestly could not be possible without you guys..caring about the stories I tell, the talented cast, writers, and crew. Wow,” the post further included.

Advertisement

Rhimes was even interviewed recently by THR, during which she portrayed a sweet gesture, stating, “The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful.”

While the creator shared a photo taken almost a decade ago, other people associated with the series also celebrated the announcement on their social media.

The cast of Grey’s Anatomy celebrates the renewal

Although no details of the cast have been revealed yet, Chris Carmack, known for his role as Dr. Atticus Lincoln, shared a video on his Instagram in which he thanked the fans while also congratulating the cast and crew.

“Woohoo season 21, congratulations to the cast, crew, writers, producers, everybody involved and thank you to the fans who keep us coming back,” the actor could be seen stating in his video.

Similarly, Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson, took it to Instagram and shared, “Next season, we turn legal drinking age.”

The lead actress of the series, Ellen Pompeo, is, however, expected to return, as it has been reported by PEOPLE that she has signed for four episodes. Although Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey, did not make a social media post, her presence could be seen in the comment section of Rhime, where she reacted with three black hearts.

ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2024: Greys Anatomy Reunion displayed Katherine Heigl with Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr