Ellen Pompeo Jokingly Credits Taylor Swift And Her Cat For Grey's Anatomy Success; Here's What Actress Said

Ellen Pompeo, renowned for her portrayal of Dr. Meredith Grey in the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy, recently teased an unconventional reason for the show's remarkable success. In a lighthearted remark, Pompeo humorously suggested that Taylor Swift's fondness for the series, including naming her cat after Pompeo's character, might have contributed to its enduring popularity.

During an interview featured in PEOPLE’s special Grey’s Anatomy edition, Pompeo shared her playful take on the show's longevity. While acknowledging the stellar writing of creator Shonda Rhimes and expressing gratitude for the devoted fanbase, Pompeo couldn't resist injecting a touch of humor. With a mischievous grin, she jokingly credited Taylor Swift for Grey's Anatomy's staying power, referencing the pop star's endearing gesture of naming her cat after Pompeo's iconic character, Meredith Grey.

"[Creator] Shonda Rhimes is a great writer. Second, Taylor Swift named her cat after Meredith Grey! Just kidding. It is because of our awesome fans," Pompeo remarked. The connection between Pompeo and Swift extends beyond this playful banter, as the actress made a memorable appearance in Swift's star-studded music video for Bad Blood in 2015.

Talking about the same on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as retrieved via PEOPLE , Swift revealed, “Her people called my people and said, ‘Would you like to be in this video?’ And I was like, ‘Of course, that would be so fun. There’s an old lady section? I’m down.”

Despite the humorous link between Swift's cat and Pompeo's character, the actress revealed a comical obstacle: her severe allergy to cats. In an amusing twist of fate, Pompeo's allergic reaction prevents her from meeting the feline named after her beloved Grey's Anatomy persona. “I’m super allergic to cats. It’s going to be awkward,” Pompeo added.

Taylor Swift expressed her love for the Grey’s Anatomy

Taylor Swift's fondness for Grey's Anatomy transcends mere admiration, as she has openly expressed her appreciation for the show's unique blend of humor and drama. In a resurfaced clip on TikTok, Swift lauded Grey's Anatomy for its authentic portrayal of emotions and dry, sarcastic humor, which resonates deeply with viewers.

She shared, “I love Grey's Anatomy because I think it's the best example of dry, sarcastic humor I've ever seen mixed with drama because in life there's humor and there's drama. You know, when you're watching comedies, it's like, that's awesome and makes you laugh and it’s light, but you know, when a breakup happens on a comedy — and they're all just laughing about it all the time, and they don't ever feel it — it's hard for me to buy that because in real life, like you laugh about some things, but you cry about other things. So I think that Grey's Anatomy has a great balance of real emotions slash dry humor.”

Ellen Pompeo's playful nod to Taylor Swift and her feline companion adds a whimsical touch to the ongoing celebration of Grey's Anatomy's monumental success. As one of the most iconic shows in television history, Grey's Anatomy continues to garner praise from fans and celebrities alike for its unparalleled blend of wit and emotional depth.

