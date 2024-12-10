Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Jeremy Renner Gets Candid About Shooting The 'Ridiculous' Knives Out 3 With A 'Killer Cast'

Jeremy Renner is set to step into the world of Knives Out as part of the third installment of the movie franchise. While making an appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actor got candid about the Rian Johnson directorial, which is set to hit theaters in 2025.

The Marvel star revealed at the event that the cast has wrapped up their schedule in London, and the movie is slated to release next fall.

While addressing the audience at the RSIFF, Renner claimed that based on his experience on set, the third part of the franchise will not disappoint fans and viewers of the film.

During a panel discussion, the Hawkeye star shared, “We were in London; we finished this summer." Further spilling the beans about the movie, he added that the upcoming film will be different from the previous two.

The actor stated, “It’s one of those movies; if you’ve seen any, they’re all different—different cast and different sorts of things.” He continued, “Daniel Craig is the central character, and it’s a great cast.”

As for the team members on the film, Renner and Craig will be joined by Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Mila Kunis, and Thomas Haden Church. Additionally, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close have joined the cast for the upcoming film.

Moreover, during the panel discussion, the actor revealed, “It’s the great writers and directors on that; then there are these murder mystery comedies that are very serious but then turn into something ridiculous.” The MCU actor further claimed that, from his perspective, the movie will appeal to a large audience, who will leave the cinema halls in a satisfactory state of mind.

Renner concluded by saying, "It's a killer, killer, killer cast, and we had a ton of fun making it, and I think people are gonna really enjoy watching this, the third part of the series."

Knives Out 3 is a standalone sequel to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and the new film will be distributed by Netflix. As for the plot, the movie will introduce a new case for detective Benoit Blanc, portrayed by Daniel Craig.

Further details on the film’s release date will be announced by the makers soon.

