Did You Know Jeremy Renner Took Break From Filming Knives Out And Spent Time With Foster Kids At His Camp RennerVation?

Jeremy Renner happens to be one of the actors in the superb cast of an upcoming thriller movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. However, the actor recently went on a short break to spend some free and relaxing time with foster kids.

Calling the kids in his camp the brave ones who know ways to overcome the problems in their life, the House of the Rising Sun singer has given a tour of his Camp RennerVation in his latest interview.

Jeremy Renner spends time with kids at Camp RennerVation

Jeremy Renner was seen enjoying his time with foster kids in Camp RennerVation, located near Lake Tahoe. This is when Parade interviewed him and got a tour of his inaugural campsite.

Talking about the kids in his camp, the Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters actor referred to them as “the heroes.” Renner also mentioned that he had just come to the campsite to bring the kids a time of joy while adding that he has got to learn a lot from them.

The Hurt Locker actor mentioned that he has come up with the idea of the aforementioned camp to create a community. He added a few important words to his statement that in being raised as a foster kid there are “certain disadvantages” as well as “certain challenges.”

Renner also mentioned that the camp will be educating the kids about nutrition. Talking about his experience with the kids and being at the campsite the actor mentioned, “This is my summer vacation.”

He further also stated, “It was a no-go for me to do (Knives Out) if they couldn't let me do this camp.”

Jeremy Renner then said that he was happy that he was allowed to have a short break and visit the campsite.

The Avengers actor will return to the shoots once the “camp's done.”

Jeremy Renner in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

After being a member of a great movie with a grand cast of Avengers: Endgame, Jeremy Renner will now be seen in another big franchise that again has an absolute list of actors.

Renner will be seen alongside Daniel Craig in Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

This is the third installment in the Knives Out franchise and also has other casts such as Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, and Andrew Scott.

