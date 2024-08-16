Lucas Bravo is happy that a major plot point from Emily in Paris season 4 is behind him. For the unversed, Lucas plays the aspiring chef Gabriel who Emily has been in love with since season 1.

In an interview with PEOPLE, while talking about the latest season, Bravo says he felt a sense of relief to learn that his character's ex-fiance, Camile (Camile Razat), was not carrying his child after all.

Bravo adds, "I felt like that pregnancy, it was a promise of more chaos or more drama and a new obstacle, which is sad because a baby should never be that." He elaborates, explaining how the conceived nature of the pregnancy closed the door to a lot of things.

Talking about the developments in the storyline, Lucas says, "Since Gabriel has been in love with Emily since the moment he opened that door, I felt like that pregnancy was getting in the way of that. So yeah, there was a sense of relief, but it is not going to feel that way."

At the conclusion of Season 3, in the sun-dappled town of Champagne, northeast France, Camille canceled her engagement party turned impromptu wedding. She does a spectacular turn at the altar declaring she can't marry Gabriel because he has clearly been in love with Emily since they first met.

Alfie, who has always felt like Emily's second choice, leaves her at the wedding. Camille also reveals that she is expecting Gabriel's child, even though she keeps it a secret until the wedding.

Advertisement

During a visit to her gynecologist's office in season 4 episode 5, Camile made the discovery that she was never pregnant. At a cafe, she confided in a friend while she struggled to process the news. With the baby keeping them in each other's lives, Camile confessed that she was nervous to tell Gabriel about the developments.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part One is available to stream on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere on September 12.

ALSO READ: ‘Working On My Sprint’: Glen Powell Says He Is ‘Super Excited’ To Star In Edgar Wright's The Running Man Remake