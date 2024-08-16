‘Working On My Sprint’: Glen Powell Says He Is ‘Super Excited’ To Star In Edgar Wright's The Running Man Remake

Glen Powell is so eager to become the running man that he's been practicing his “sprint” in preparation for the role. The movie adapted from Stephen King’s eponymous novel is a remake of Arnold Schwarzeneg starrer 1987 film. More than the role Powell—who recently starred in the blockbuster action-thriller Twisters—is excited about working with the legendary filmmaker!

While promoting his Audible Original podcast The Best Man's Ghostwriter the Anyone But You actor spoke to Screen Rant about The Running Man remake. "I have been doing a lot of sprinting. That's all I can say. I've been working on my sprint," he laughed.

Humor aside, Powell revealed that Wright has been one of his “favorite filmmakers for as long as I can remember.” The actor has been a fan of his work since Shaun of the Dead and “can’t wait” to work with him. “He just keeps churning out brilliant things that only his brain could concoct," Powell added.

The Twisters actor continued to gush about his upcoming film, calling it the director’s passion project. The film adapted from a Stephen King novel is legendary in itself but with Wright’s fun additional flavors it’s a complete package.

Ever since his breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has become one of the most in-demand actors and his recent success at the box office contributed to it. Twisters has so far earned $311 at the global box office. In the standalone sequel to the 1996 film, meteorologist Kate Cooper (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) is on the chase for tornadoes to test a groundbreaking new technology, likely to predict the storms.

Storm chasing brings her across Powell's Tyler Owens who’s a YouTuber and has a slightly unprofessional taste for the chase. However, an impending doom requires the unlikely duo to team up to save themselves and the civilians.