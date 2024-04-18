Renegade Nell Season 2: Director Ben Taylor Teases Sequel's Writing Updates; All We Know So Far

Just a month ago, a new show called Renegade Nell landed on Disney+, and people are loving it. Created by the talented Sally Wainwright, who also gave us Gentleman Jack, the series received very high acclaim.

Now, everyone’s buzzing about whether Nell Jackson’s adventures will continue. While Disney+ hasn’t made any official announcements yet, the director has given us some exciting hints about what’s coming up. Let’s dive into the latest updates for the same.

Writing is underway

Director Ben Taylor, who kicked off the series with its first two episodes, recently spilled the beans in an interview with Radio Times. He shared that they’re busy penning a potential second series. “We’re now in the process of writing a possible second series,” Taylor said. “We’re figuring out what would make up a 2.0 version of the first season,” he added.

What’s the show all about

In case you missed the first season, Renegade Nell, you’re in for a treat. The show introduces us to Nell Jackson, a smart and fearless young woman in 18th-century England.

After being falsely accused of a crime, she finds herself on the run, labelled as an outlaw. But Nell’s story gets even more interesting when she meets Billy Blind, a magical spirit. Billy Blind opens her eyes to a destiny that’s far more significant than she could have imagined.

A possible time jump

Taylor hinted at some exciting changes fans might expect in season 2. He mentioned a “time jump” because the first season was shot over a year ago. “Roxy and George are going to be visibly two years older,” he hinted. As for what’s coming next, Tayler was a bit of a mystery, “I wish I could spill the beans, but there’s some crazy, crazy stuff in store.”

Louisa Harland, who plays Nell, has expressed excitement about the show’s potential future. She told The Guardian, “I feel like we’ve only just set up this world, and it’s such an interesting one.”

When questioned about season 2, cast members Frank Dilane and Enyi Okoronkwo showed interest, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

What’s next for Renegade Nell

While writing for a potential second season is underway, it’s still too early to say if we’ll get to see more of Renegade Nell. In a chat with The Guardia, actress Harland talked about how cool it would be if the show continued beyond a second season, maybe even into a third or more.

“The possibilities are endless,” she said. Harland also joked about doing seasons two and three together if people really love it.

While we wait for official confirmation from Disney+ fans, can continue to enjoy the first season, which is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

