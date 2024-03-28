11 Upcoming Marvel TV Shows And What To Expect From Them

There are currently several new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series in production. Following the events of the Infinity Saga and the launch of Disney+, Marvel Studios started creating long-form programming for the streaming service, which allowed them to extend the MCU timeline further.

While only some Marvel Studios Disney+ series have received well, some of the most well-liked entries in the entire MCU have emerged fast, including WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, and Loki. There are still several MCU TV projects that have already been confirmed, despite Bob Iger's declaration that Disney will be holding back on Marvel releases and a shift in tactics that will apparently see TV shows given more time in the planning stages.

1. An Untitled Nova Series?

Marvel Studios engaged Sabir Pirzada to write the script for a television series that centers on the Marvel Comics character Richard Rider, a.k.a. Nova, and has been developing since March 2022. Since then, the MCU's Nova series has suffered from setbacks and internal problems at Marvel Studios; hence, little is known about the impending series, which is also rumored to be a Special Presentation.

The series, which will build on the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in place of any announced future Guardians of the Galaxy stories, is believed to investigate Thanos' unseen invasion of Xandar in Avengers: Infinity War, though details are few.

2. The Next Untitled Wakanda Series

As the creative force behind the MCU's Black Panther film series, Ryan Coogler has received praise for his Vision. He now plans to further develop the Wakanda universe with a Wakanda-focused series and several other rumored Wakanda-set projects. As Okoye, the former Dora Milaje General, and current Midnight Angel, Danai Gurira, has confirmed that she will be appearing in the series.

It is unclear exactly how Coogler will grow his Black Panther franchise since speculation has it that his Wakanda series will tell Okoye's origin narrative. However, a second series centered on Okoye's development is also discussed.

3. Ironheart

In 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne made her screen debut as MIT genius Riri Williams, paving the way for her to feature in her next solo series, Ironheart. Ironheart, which is part of the MCU's Phase 5 and has finished filming and is in post-production, is anticipated to be released sometime in 2024. However, a specific release date has not yet been announced.

In the self-titled series, Riri Williams will take on the superhero persona of Ironheart, facing off against Anthony Ramos' Parker Robbins, also known as the Hood, in a conflict between magic and technology. Alden Ehrenreich, Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, and drag queen Shea Couleé are also set to feature in Ironheart.

4. Eyes Of Wakanda

An animated spinoff of the Black Panther films, Eyes of Wakanda, is set to enrich the lore of Wakanda and was an unexpected addition to the MCU docket in December 2023. Marvel Studios' official synopsis states, "Brave warriors have been tasked with traveling the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts throughout Wakandan history." This is the tale of them.

That implies that the show might be a prequel, concentrating on Wakandan "outreach" before T'Challa became king, with the Dora Milaje and former Black Panthers trying to find vibranium that has been lost. Although the plot and cast members are still unknown, this is an exciting method to tap into the vast possibilities of Wakandan legend.

5. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Following her WandaVision debut as Salem the witch Agatha Harkness, Kathryn Hahn announced that she would be making a comeback in Agatha, the first spinoff of the series. The MCU series, scheduled to debut in late 2024, was first revealed under the title House of Harkness. It subsequently went by Coven of Chaos, Darkhold Diaries, and finally just Agatha.

As the citizens of Westview, New Jersey, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries stars Hahn, but it also stars Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn, along with several WandaVision alums. The Agatha storyline remains largely unknown, but the MCU will welcome several new witches.

6. Vision Quest

In addition to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Vision Quest was officially announced as a WandaVision spinoff. It is anticipated that Paul Bettany will reprise her role as the new White Vision, who debuted in the Phase 4 series. Although SWORD has tampered with White Vision's memories, his body is a rebuilt replica of the original Vision. White Vision disappeared and hasn't been seen in any MCU projects since WandaVision's Vision seemed to restore his memories.

Besides Jac Schaeffer being the showrunner after creating WandaVision, not much is known about Vision Quest. The series is anticipated to premiere in 2024–2025, though this is not yet confirmed.

7. Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, who made their television series debuts as Matt Murdock's Daredevil and Wilson Fisk's Kingpin, respectively, in Marvel Television's Daredevil on Netflix, will reunite in Daredevil: Born Again. Appearances in the short films Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Hawkeye, Echo, and Attorney at Law have prepared them to make a strong return.

A release date for Daredevil: Born Again has yet to be determined due to a recent reworking of the film due to several issues. However, Jon Bernthal, who is reprising his role as Frank Castle, a.k.a. the Punisher, will be joining Cox and D'Onofrio in the film along with several other MCU newcomers, including Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Nikki M. James.

8. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, formerly known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, is a Marvel Studios Animation production. Its confirmed second season would delve into a different Peter Parker within the MCU's multiverse. The animated series retells Spider-Man: Homecoming and will examine Peter Parker's MCU origin narrative as Spider-Man from a new perspective.

Interestingly, it will feature Tom Holland's live-action Spider-Man return, but this time, Hudson Thames from What If...? will voice Peter Parker, whose mentor is Norman Osborn rather than Tony Stark. In addition to portraying Matt Murdock's Daredevil, Charlie Cox is anticipated to lend his voice to several well-known Spider-Man villains in the series, including Doctor Octopus, Tarantula, and Rhino.

9. Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios' "What If...? season 1, episode 5, "What If... Zombies?!" is the source of the MCU offshoot Marvel Zombies. Anticipated for a 2024 premiere, the series would mostly draw from the Marvel Zombies narratives found in Marvel Comics. It is believed that several MCU actors will return to voice their characters, akin to what happened with What If...?

Marvel Zombies is anticipated to showcase a new wave of heroes, such as Hawkeye, played by Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, and Shang-Chi. It has been announced that Simu Liu will be back and that Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, will be one of the main characters.

10. What If...? Season 3

A third season was revealed the month after the second season premiered, leaving viewers somewhat surprised by the second season of What If...?, which was announced in November with a December 2023 release date. Given this, it's likely that What If...? season 3 will also debut dramatically, giving viewers a closer look at the multiverse tales the program has so far offered.

While the main plot of the program received some resolution in season 2, What If...? Captain Carter and Kahhori are two characters that season 3 may explore further. That might, however, just as readily delve into entirely new narratives and connect them uniquely, offering the series even more new territory to cover.

11. Wonder Man

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released to critical acclaim, director Destin Daniel Cretton inked a contract with Marvel Studios to produce more MCU films. In addition to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Cretton began production on a Wonder Man television series, in which Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play the title character, Simon Williams.

In addition, MCU newbies Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, and Lauren Glazier have been cast, and Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi will make a return appearance in Wonder Man. Before the Hollywood strikes in 2023, the show was in production and is anticipated to pick back up soon.