Jenna Ortega's 7 Upcoming Movies and Shows to Look Out For

Jenna Ortega gained fame as the lead in Netflix's Wednesday and has been praised for her versatile acting skills since then. Starting her career in 2012, she's appeared in various projects like Jane the Virgin and Yes Day, showcasing her talent in different genres. Known for her dedication to acting, filmmakers admire her commitment, and fans appreciate her witty off-screen personality.

As a style icon, Jenna often grabs headlines for her bold fashion choices. With her rising star status, there's much anticipation for her upcoming projects. Here are;

Jenna Ortega's 7 Upcoming Movies and Shows

Miller's Girl (January 26, 2024):

Directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, Jenna stars alongside Martin Freeman in this film. The story revolves around a teacher, Jonathan Miller, and his talented student, Cairo Sweet, whose relationship becomes complicated after a creative writing assignment. The suspenseful trailer promises twists and turns, making viewers eager to see the on-screen chemistry between Ortega and Freeman.

Beetlejuice 2 (September 6, 2024):

In this Tim Burton-directed sequel, Jenna plays Astrid Deetz. Having previously collaborated on Wednesday, the expectations are high, especially with the return of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara. Fans anticipate Burton's signature goth horror style for a visually striking and imaginative narrative.

Death of a Unicorn (TBA):

Directed by Alex Scharfman, this A24 movie features Jenna alongside Paul Rudd. The story follows the father-daughter duo Elliot and Ridley, who encounter a unicorn during a weekend retreat. The comedic timing of Ortega and Rudd adds excitement as they navigate the consequences of exploiting the creature's healing abilities.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall (TBA):

Directed by Tiffany Paulsen, this romantic film stars Jenna as Remi and Percy Hynes White as Barnes. Exploring the budding romance between two teenagers, it offers fans a chance to see Jenna in a different light. Paulsen's background in romantic movies raises expectations for an engaging narrative.

Finestkind (TBA)

Ortega takes on the role of Nicky alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster in Finestkind, a gripping crime thriller that unfolds the tale of two brothers entangled in a deal with a Boston-based organized crime syndicate. Brian Helgeland, known for works like A Knight’s Tale and Legend, wrote and directed the film, which completed filming in May 2022 and is now in the post-production phase. Initially rumored to feature Jake Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort, and Zendaya, the cast changed the final production.

Untitled Film by Trey Edward Shults (TBA):

In the post-production phase, this film, directed by Trey Edward Shults, features Jenna, The Weeknd, and Barry Keoghan. While details about the plot are scarce, fans hope it avoids the fate of The Weeknd's previous project. Shults' track record in notable films adds intrigue to this upcoming release.

Wednesday Season 2 (TBA):

Following its success on Netflix, Wednesday has garnered 12 Emmy nominations. Reports suggest a two-year extension of its Netflix license, possibly hinting at a release date around November 20, 2024. Despite limited information, fans eagerly await the continuation of the popular series.

With a mix of genres and collaborations with renowned directors, Jenna's journey in the entertainment industry promises fresh and engaging content in the months ahead.

