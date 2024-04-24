Richard Gadd was candid about the origin of his show Baby Reindeer. The actor plays the role of Donny in the Netflix miniseries, based on his book.

Gadd explained how the show could not be 100% based on a true story due to various reasons. The star revealed that the show was 100% emotionally true. Here’s what Gadd had to say about the show Baby Reindeer.

Richard Gadd says Baby Reindeer isn’t a true story

Richard who plays Donny on the show Baby Reindeer revealed if the chilling story is true. Gadd also happens to be the author of the book the show is based on. In a recent interview with Variety, he revealed how the story of the show isn’t 100% true but close to it. “It’s all borrowed from instances that happened to me and real people that I met,” Gadd explains. He revealed the reason behind avoiding telling the “exact truth” to be “legal and artistic reasons.”

Richard explained how those two factors prevent someone from copying an individual’s life and name and portraying it on screen as is. He continued, “And obviously, we were very aware that some characters in it are vulnerable people, so you don’t want to make their lives more difficult.” The actor concluded by adding that changing details in the narrative is necessary for a storyteller to “protect yourself” and “protect other people.”

Richard Gadd talks about making artistic changes

Gadd’s show revolves around his character being stalked by a woman named Martha. In the interview, he explained how artistic changes had to be made to the real story for it to befit a thriller. The actor revealed how getting stalked in real life is “boring” at times, unlike what is portrayed in movies. Richard shares how it's often just a repetitive action from an individual like “Oh god, this person’s messaging again.”

In regards to a cinematic experience, Richard explains it takes moving certain timelines around to make the payoff of an episode even better. The actor admitted that he cannot pinpoint exactly how much percentage of the story is the truth but said that it was a “very true story.” He shared how the reason so many people are resonating with his story is because the story comes from an “emotional truth.”

Baby Reindeer is now available to stream on Netflix.

