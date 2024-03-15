Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken Choreographer Talks About How He Got Everyone to Feel the Kenergy At Oscars 2024

Mandy Moore has been a renowned choreographer who has worked in La La Land and Eras Tour to deliver some mesmerizing performances on stage. She recently worked with Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling to get the ‘I’m Just Ken’ musical piece which was a song about men, their notions on women and all the Barbie cast members. What did she say about Gosling’s Kenergy at Oscars 2024? Find out.

What was Mandy Moore’s reaction to Ryan Gosling’s performance?

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Sets The Stage On Fire With Kenergy; Performs I'm Just Ken With All The Kens

Mandy Moore had the option to sit at Oscars, as an audience but she couldn’t stop grooving and go to the wings when Ken began to perform. He started with a monologue next to Barbie and everyone was already on their feet cheering. Moore said the energy backstage “was so hype”.

In the performance, Gosling was wearing a pink suit, and had his army of 62 Kens dancing along. He also got Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans to do a street style dance and pay homage to ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’. This Kenergy translated to everyone and they started grooving too.

Advertisement

What did Moore say about Ryan Gosling’s performance and the idea behind it?

Off the stage, Gosling was accompanied by the song producers and songwriter. Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt joined him off stage along with guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen and Slash-a Guns N’ Roses guitarist who played a solo piece in the end. Moore says that the purpose of the performance was to give them the rock concert feeling when watching on Television and seeing “hundreds of Kens”. The team had planned for 100, but only 62 fit the screen, says Moore. The performance was prepared only two weeks before as permissions were delayed at various levels. However, Gosling’s energy and a vivid team got this set together effectively. As we wait for more Kenergy moments across more shows and events, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: How Is Ryan Gosling's Oscar Performance Shaping Up? Source Reveals Barbie Actor Was In Great Spirits