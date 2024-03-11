Ryan Gosling brought his unique charm to the 2024 Oscars stage, dazzling the audience with his performance of the Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken.

Ryan Gosling brings charm on stage with I'm Just Ken performance

Dressed in a bold hot pink suit and cowboy hat, Ryan Gosling kicked off his lively performance from the audience, where his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie couldn't help but laugh as he sang directly to her.

Accompanied by Mark Ronson and a group of actors dressed in suits and cowboy hats, including fellow Kens Scott Evans, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa, Gosling took the stage surrounded by large cartoon Barbie heads. As he was carried by the Kens, the performance reached its climax with the addition of Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Although Gosling doesn't receive credit if the song wins, as it goes to Ronson and Wyatt, the Barbie star was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category for his portrayal of Ken. This nomination marks his third at the Academy Awards, with his last nomination dating back to 2016 for the musical La La Land.

I'm Just Ken had previously won Best Original Song at the Critics Choice Awards, with Ronson and Wyatt acknowledging Gosling's role in the song's success. Despite not being credited, his captivating performance contributed to the audience's love for the song.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, were aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Gosling's nomination for Best Supporting Actor comes for his portrayal of Beach Ken in the Greta Gerwig-directed film.

