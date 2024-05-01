Ryan Gosling And Mikey Day Attend The Fall Guy Premiere As Beavis And Butt-Head After Viral SNL Skit; Deets Here

Ryan Gosling's new movie The Fall Guy had an amusing premiere in Los Angeles. After gracing the red carpet in a mint Gucci suit alongside co-star Emily Blunt, Gosling decided to change his look entirely. He showed up dressed like Beavis from Saturday Night Live with Mikey Day donning his Butt-Head attire.

In a hilarious SNL sketch, Ryan and Mikey embodied the main characters from the hit adult animated series from the 90s. Their live-action depiction of Beavis and Butt-Head couldn't be more perfect and spot on. The Barbie star wore a blue shirt that read Death Rock pairing it with a blonde wig while Day's gray t-shirt read Skull at Ryan and Emily's movie The Fall Guy premiere.

Ryan Gosling's superhit SNL sketch character made his red carpet debut

The Notebook star hosted the iconic live sketch comedy variety show, Saturday Night Live for the third time. Out of many sketches, this one in particular raked up millions of views on YouTube alone becoming an instant blockbuster among fans of comedy.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day formed a hilarious duo in the show featuring Butt-Head and Beavis sketch on SNL that was filled with laughter outbursts. The sketch was a throwback to the iconic duo from the animated series Beavis and Butt-Head in the 1990s. The classic animated series centers around two very socially awkward, metalhead delinquents in their teen years. Gosling and Day played the characters brilliantly, imitating all of their voices and movements perfectly.

What made this Beavis and Butt-Head sketch stand out as a comic masterpiece?

SNL cast member Heidi Gardner also starred in the 6-minute sketch as a news anchor who interviewed a professor played by Kenan Thompson about the dangers of AI. The serious topic of the pitfalls of the AI revolution was dealt with good humor and sarcasm in the sketch. Other than Thompson everyone acting in the sketch broke character making it even more comical.

Seated among the audience, Dean and Jeff portrayed by Gosling and Day — who looked exactly like Beavis and Butt-Head in accurate makeup and prosthetics — kept distracting the anchor and the professor. Heidi broke character for a moment every time she turned to address Ryan and then Day during the skit which made it funnier.

After delivering such top-notch comedy in the sketch, Beavis Ryan Gosling and Butt-Head Mikey Day definitely could not leave behind their SNL moment at The Fall Guy movie premiere which hits the theaters on May 3, 2024.

