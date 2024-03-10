How Is Ryan Gosling's Oscar Performance Shaping Up? Source Reveals Barbie Actor Was In Great Spirits

Ryan Gosling's preparations for his Oscar performance are quite high-spirited, according to sources. The Barbie star will shake a leg on the stage of the Academy Awards 2024 alongside Mark Ronson. The duo is set to perform one of the tracks from his film, I'm Just Ken. The insider also shared that the actor was in a happy mood, joking around and having fun with the crew members.

The source said, "Ryan was in great spirits, and he was a total pro." The La La Land actor was dressed in a casual T-shirt and jeans for the final rehearsals of his dance number.

In a conversation with People Magazine, the insider revealed, "Ryan was relaxed, his spirits were high, and everyone was having fun." Not much was disclosed about Gosling's act, but it was confessed that many dancers would be joining the actor on the stage.

Ryan Gosling's Oscar Nomination

Out of the six nominations received by Barbie, Ryan Gosling is also up for the nominations. The actor managed to get a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category. Gosling will compete against Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Robert De Niro, and Sterling K. Brown.

Ryan is the only cast member from the movie to get nominated, while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were snubbed from the selection list.

Margot Robbie's Comments On Being Snubbed From Oscar Nominations

Opening up about her snub at the Academy Awards, Robbie said, "There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed." She further added, "Everyone getting the nods that they've had is just incredible, and the best picture nod."

She continued, "We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it's already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

Adding that she wanted Greta Gerwig to be nominated, the Barbie actress said, "Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director; what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

Barbie was declared a blockbuster across the globe, where it battled against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

