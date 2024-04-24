Ryan Gosling's Kids Know Their Father's Fall Guy Co-Star Emily Blunt As One Of Her Characters; Find Out Which

Ryan Gosling’s children are Mary Poppins fans!

He and Emily Blunt, who are starring in the upcoming action-flick Fall Guy, famously have the Barbenheimer gag in common. But there’s more—both are parents to two daughters! The Oppenheimer actress has shared numerous times about her kids' obsession with Gosling’s Ken, but apparently, it goes both ways!

Ryan Gosling’s kids recognize Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins

During an interview with The Today Show, the interviewer asked if they would bring their kids to watch the film. Gosling replied, “They are not interested in seeing this.” Blunt added, “They don’t wanna watch us in the film.”

But her kids do love Ryan, aka Ken, “They love him so deeply. Actually, my oldest one – it’s the first movie she has expressed any interest in, and it has nothing to do with me. It’s all about Ryan,” she said.

Ryan looked visibly flushed and revealed that his kids call her Mary Poppins. “My kids call her Mary Poppins. They’re like, you’re working with Mary Poppins today?’ Yes, I am,” he said.

The actress further shared her kids' fascination with Ken's hair. "They were very interested in, like, fascinated [by] what his hair looks like in real life. That was a question I got a lot," Blunt added. A playdate with all four girls needs to happen!

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s Barbenheimer tribute at SNL

The actors clearly can’t let go of their 'barbenheimer' era! After feuding at the Oscars stage, they took the rivalry to the Saturday Night Live stage with a musical rendition. The Academy Awards-nominated actors sang their versions of Taylor Swift’s All Too Well while paying tribute to their respective roles in Oppenheimer and Barbie.

“I shredded Venice Beach is true / My clothes were tight / But something about that spandex felt so right / I left my rollerblades in that big pink house / But I still got that fur coat, and I’ll wear that right now,” Gosling sang.

Blunt kept interrupting the actor as part of the skit, asking him to “move on” from Ken and promote their film Fall Guy. “Look here, you’re Kenning right now, and I hate that’s even a verb. Guys, I don’t mean to be harsh, but Ryan, you have to move on. It’s time. Ken’s dead. All right, Ken is dead,” she added.

The entire skit was an amalgamation of Swift’s music, Fall Guy, 'barbenheimer,' and, of course, their incredible vocals!

The actors’ amazing chemistry pumped fans into watching The Fall Guy, which will be released in theatres on May 3.