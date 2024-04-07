Sacha Baron Cohen-Isla Fisher Split After Bitter Arguments Over Work; Does This Have Anything To Do With Rebel Wilson?

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s split was not out of the blue! Multiple sources revealed to US Weekly that the couple had trouble in paradise long before filing for divorce.

Reportedly, the Borat actor and Wedding Crashers actress had heated arguments over conflicting schedules and childcare demands. An eye-witness allegedly spotted the former couple having a furious argument at an A-list Hollywood hotspot.

What’s the real reason behind Cohen and Fisher’s split?

The couple announced their divorce through a joint Instagram statement that said, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.”

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” the statement concluded.

Is it related to Rebel Wilson?

Rebel Wilson recently blasted the Bruno star in her memoir, but it’s not what catapulted this divorce. According to reports, the couple, who were known to be private about their lives, have led their separate lives since last year.

They were tight-lipped about the issues to protect their children from the attention. “They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out, and they got all this attention,” a source told US Weekly.

Some fans also speculated about issues in the marriage when they stopped posting each others’ pictures and appeared solo on red carpets. So, according to sources, Wilson’s memoir had “nothing to do” with the couple’s split.

A glimpse into Cohen and Fisher’s marriage

The couple called it quits after being together for 20 years and married for 13! The Grimsby actor shared a sweet anniversary post on Instagram, “Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages,” the caption read.

The couple were notoriously private about their lives except for rare glimpses on social media. In an interview with Australian Women’s Weekly, Fisher talked about privacy in personal life. “I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it’s remained something private and valuable to me,” she said.

The couple share three kids, two daughters and a son, for whom they have requested privacy amidst the divorce announcement.