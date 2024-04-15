Sacha Baron Cohen Spotted At SNL After Party With Chris Rock And More Amid His Divorce and Rebel Wilson Controversy

The SNL alum made a public appearance in a while!

Sacha Baron Cohen attended the SNL afterparty on April 14. The 52-year-old comedian was captured arriving at the after-party with Chris Rock. Cohen makes his first public appearance after announcing his split from his wife Isla Fisher, over a week ago.

Chris Rock, Chris Stapleton, Kaia Gerber and Others present at the party

The party hosted in NYC was to celebrate a successful show on the 13th of April. The party was star-studded with SNL key figures and other surprising guests. Chris Stapleton, Kaia Gerber, Keenan Thompson, Addison Rae, and Caitlin Clark were in attendance at the bash.

However, hosts Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, who appeared on Saturday Night Live, were absent from the party.

Cohen looked casual in a collared white shirt under a black leather jacket paired with white pants and a navy New York Yankees cap. He was captured walking behind Chris Rock, who went formal with an all-grey suit look.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher called it quits

The couple ended their relationship after 20 years of togetherness and announced it to the world via an Instagram post. "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the shared post read.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy," the announcement concluded.

Although the couple had been at loggerheads for more than a year, people speculated that Cohen’s ongoing controversy with Rebel Wilson was the catalyst for the split. Wilson put the comedian on blast in her memoir and accused him of sexual and physical abuse.

However, it’s not the reason behind the split.

A source told US Weekly that the famously private couple “have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out, and they got all this attention.” It added that Wilson’s accusations had nothing to do with it.