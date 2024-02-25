SAG Awards 2024: Jennifer Aniston And Bradley Cooper Presents Barbara Streisand With Lifetime Achievement Award

Notable American singer, actress, director, and producer Barbara Streisand accepted the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) for lifetime achievement at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday. . Despite being an EGOT winner, which means she has taken home the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards,. Streisand, renowned for her illustrious career as both a singer and actress, achieved a milestone tonight by clinching her first SAG Award. Streisand's journey to Hollywood stardom began with her iconic portrayal of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, a role she originated on Broadway before winning the Academy Award for Best Actress at the age of 26 in 1969. Throughout the 1970s, she continued to captivate audiences with memorable performances in films such as The Way We Were, What’s Up, Doc, and the remake of A Star Is Born, alongside Kris Kristofferson. Let's have a look at what she said in her evergreen acceptance speech.

Streisand's Acceptance Speech

This is such a wonderful award to get because you know in advance you’re going to get it. You don’t have to sit there in squirm… And if you don’t have to put on such a happy face, ‘I’m so happy to lose!’ Anyway, you all know what I mean,” the actress joked.

Streisand shared that she was proud to be a SAG-AFTRA member for over 60 years, “I can’t believe it. I remember dreaming of being an actress as a teenager, sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee ice cream and a movie magazine.”

"I wanted to be in the movies, even though I knew I didn’t look like the other women on the screen,” she recalled. “My mother said, ‘you better learn to type.’”

Streisand went on and added “I remember dreaming of being an actress as a teenager, sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee ice cream and a movie magazine. Sometimes after school, I’d go to the Astor Theatre next door to Erasmus High School, which showed foreign films in black and white.”

Later, she remembered buying a 25-cent ticket to the movie-musical Guys and Dolls, starring Marlon Brando as Sky Masterson.

“And, oh my God, everything was so beautiful up on that screen — the colors, the sets. The sets, oh my God, unlike our apartment, where my mother covered everything in plastic. And then I saw the most beautiful actor—Marlon Brando. And he was my first crush.”

amidst clapping in the auditorium, she concluded her speech and said And most of all, I want to thank you for giving me so much joy, just watching all of you on the screen.”

Jennifer Aniston and Bradely Cooper's words for Streisand

Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston introduced the Funny Girl star. “Barbra,” the actress began. “That’s all you have to say and you know. That face, that voice, that talent—it is a once-in-a-lifetime talent and how lucky that it is in our lifetime.”

Then “Maestro” nominee Bradley Cooper piled on the praise and said, “One might think that an actor who becomes a director has to learn to look at everything in a whole new way, to see how everything fits together, to have that 10,000-foot view,” said the fellow actor-director. “But that perspective wasn’t new for Barbra — it was second nature. Moreover, her husband, James Brolin, who she’s been married to since 1998, was also present at the event, supporting his wife.

In 1983, Streisand directed and starred in Yentl She returned to movies in 2004 for Meet the Fockers, playing Ben Stiller’s mom and Dustin Hoffman’s wife. Last year, she released a big memoir called My Name is Barbra. Winning a SAG Award now adds to her already impressive collection as an artist. We are thrilled to witness Streisand receive this prestigious award and as they say, the show must always go on. We cannot wait to watch her continue her legacy of brilliant work on the visual medium.