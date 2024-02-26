The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was an event worth remembering as it brought forth some incomparably nostalgic moments for fans and followers of major cult-classic shows and movies. The star-studded show had us sitting at the edge of our seats with cast reunions, unexpected twists, and some spectacular fashion finesse. We’re still not over it and honestly, we don’t think we ever will be.

Beloved Hollywood celebrities managed to leave onlookers gawking and gasping as they walked the red carpet with outfits that looked perfect. Whether it’s jaw-dropping gowns, embellished custom pieces, or show-stopping short dresses, it’s quite safe to say that celebrities were visibly on fire. Well, we managed to round up the best outfits from the show for this best-dressed list. Let’s check them out.

7 best-dressed celebs on the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 red carpet

Selena Gomez’s white angelic gown:

Selena Gomez had all eyes on her the moment she walked out on the red carpet. Wearing a glistening white Atelier Versace gown that magically reflected light, the diva simply looked angelic.

The form-fitting piece also had an elegant train, trailing behind her as she walked. She completed her look with silver hoop earrings to give her outfit that Alex touch and we can’t keep calm!

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston’s starry silver gown:

Jennifer Aniston wore a starry and shimmery silver Celine gown to the show, which screamed Rachel Green. This body-hugging piece looked fabulous with a thigh-high side slit.

The floor-length gown also had a sexy plunging neckline with sleek straps. Jen completed her look with diamond jewelry and a black clutch. Even her modern-day Rachel Bob had us crying!

Emma Stone’s embellished silver piece:

Emma Stone shined like a diamond on the red carpet while wearing a custom silver and shimmery Louis Vuitton gown. The halter neckline with sleek straps and the dramatic edges of the piece made it look more spectacular.

Embellished with lavender and blue sequins, pearls, and crystals, the backless gown with a statement train trailing behind it, looked just incomparable. We’re still gasping!

Anne Hathaway’s classy blue beauty:

Devil Wears Prada Fans freaked out when Anne Hathaway walked out in an archival cerulean blue Versace dress, giving a nod to her role as Andy. The off-shoulder and plunging neckline looked fabulous.

The oversized belt at the waist accentuated her curves while elevating the whole look. She added diamond jewelry and a silver clutch bag to complete her look. Speechless!

Emily Blunt’s timeless red elegance:

Emily Blunt set the red carpet on fire in a classy floor-length custom red Louis Vuitton gown. The halter-neck piece had a body-hugging silhouette with a fiery centre-cut plunging neckline.

A beautiful train trailed behind her as she walked ahead with confidence and poise. She accessorized her look with a diamond necklace, matching stud earrings, and gold bracelets.

Sofia Vergara’s glittery red gorgeousness:

Sofia Vergara reunited with the Modern Family cast while wearing a red corseted strapless Laura Basci gown with a bustier-like plunging neckline and shimmery red material that spelled all things Gloria Pritchett.

The gown accentuated her super enviable curves, making us fall in love. The gorgeous diva accessorized her outfit with shiny diamond earrings, soft curls, and a smokey makeup look that was simply bold and beautiful.

Margot Robbie’s dramatic couture dress:

Margot Robbie brought some much-needed dramatic flair with her black Schiaparelli Haute couture fitted mini dress. The piece had an off-shoulder and plunging neckline which looked spectacular.

Advertisement

However, the pink sash-like structured extension on the shoulder, Which created a train that trailed behind the diva, won our attention. She gave her look an extra wow factor with almost 100 carats of diamond pieces. That’s some bling, Barbie!

So, do you agree with our choices for this list? Which outfit is your favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, now!

ALSO READ: Best-dressed celebs of this week: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and more