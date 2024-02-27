Did Jennifer Aniston Share New Year's Eve Kiss With Barbra Streisand? Actress Reveals During SAG Awards 2024

At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Award ceremony, the FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston got on stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand. Here is what she said during her time on stage.

What did Aniston say about Streisand at the ceremony?

The 59 year old actress got on stage to present the prestigious award to the Oscar and Grammy winning legend actress and singer, who is 81 years old. Not only did she praise Barbra’s achievements but also shared a special memory she had with the actress.

"Barbra did not just pave the way for us women; she bulldozed a clearing for us. Magnificent talent aside, she's also a mensch. Barbra created the Streisand foundation, giving tens of millions of dollars in grants to more than 800 organizations supporting women's health, civil rights, environmental issues and gun control,” Aniston shared in her speech about Streisand.

She continued by saying that even though she had never shared a screen with the legend yet, “I've been fortunate enough to spend cherished time with her over the years, and I even got to kiss her at midnight one New Year's Eve." The actress then said, "I'm telling the truth. Barbra, I love you, I love you, and congratulations on this well-deserved honor.” After that, Bradley Cooper took the stage over from Aniston and also went on to praise the recipient of the award.

Barbra Streisand’s Lifetime Achievement award

The Screen Actors Guild first announced Barbra Streisand’s Lifetime Achievement award back in December during a press release. Streisand is the 59th recipient of this honor and members of SAG-AFTRA nominated and voted to award her with this honor.

Barbra Streisand took the stage amid immense applause and a standing ovation from all the attendees. The icon went on to say how she is grateful and thankful for this award after being a proud member of SAG-AFTRA for over sixty years. Her heartfelt speech brought tears to the eyes of the attendees as another feather was added to the legend’s well-decorated cap.

Jennifer Aniston also talked about presenting the award to Streisand before the show to PEOPLE. She said how she has been listening to Streisand’s music from a very young age. "I just heard that voice… there’s nothing like her. There’s no one that compares to her and she paved the way for a lot of us women, all of us, actually,"she said in the interview.

