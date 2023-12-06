What is Barbara Streisand’s net worth as of 2023? Exploring her wealth and fortune as she reveals comeback plans

Barbara Streisand turned 81 this year and is celebrating the success of her memoir 'My Name is Barbara'. After the release of the book and its immense success, the actor and singer spoke to People Magazine. In the interview, she announced she is "not really" likely to make another movie. She also spoke about wanting to take "time off" and travel somewhere. Today, we are taking a look at her life and career, as well as her net worth.

While speaking to People Magazine about taking time off, the actress said, "I had many movies that I wanted to make, and then I get lazy. I go, 'Oh yeah, to do this one, I have to have all these fittings for period clothes. This one, I'd have to live in Arkansas to do this one.' I don't know. It's complicated, but I am complicated, I guess… I get lazy. Bette Davis made 80 movies. I made 19. She's a wonderful actress and she liked working. I like time off."

Barbra Streisand's life and career spanning six decades

Streisand had a natural gift for singing since birth, a voice that everybody made note of by the time she turned 5. "I remember when I was 5 living on Pulaski Street in Brooklyn, the hallway of our building had a brass banister and a great sound, a great echo system," she told The New York Times. "I used to sing in the hallway. I was known as the girl on the street with the good voice. No father, good voice. That was my identity," she said. As a teen, she started to perform at the New York Club circuit before she landed a record deal.

Barbra's first hit was 'People', which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1964. In a career spanning upwards of six decades as a singer and an actor, she has also won the Grammy, Emmy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. She is also the only singer in the history of time to have a No. 1 album in six consecutive decades. She has recorded close to 36 studio albums as well as 84 albums throughout her career.

Today, her net worth is estimated to be a staggering $400 million. Back in 2017, Billboard reported that her Magic Tour helped her earn more than $50 million. Her assets include a luxurious Malibu home that sources report is worth approximately $80 million.

