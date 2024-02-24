Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Send Birthday Love To Drew Barrymore; See Their Wishes Here

Co-stars from the drama series The Morning Show and longtime friends with Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon had sweet things to say to The Drew Barrymore Show host on her 49th birthday. Here is what their birthday wishes to their friend said.

The two have been friends with Drew for a long time

Both Aniston and Witherspoon have been friends with Drew Barrymore for a long time. The FRIENDS star shared screen with Drew back in 2009 in the movie He’s Just Not That Into You. They are also both really good friends with Adam Sandler, who had previously said that he would love for the three of them to work in a film together.

Witherspoon on the other hand, is yet to appear in a film or TV Series besides Barrymore. But the Legally Blonde star has appeared on Drew’s talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. The two of them are great friends and just a few days ago Drew had filmed herself in front of one of Draper James stores, which is Reese’s brand, to support her.

"I'm at the Nashville Airport, and what do I see? Draper James. The wonderful Reese Witherspoon's store. I love this store so much. Oh, Reese, you've done such an incredible job with this most beautiful, beautiful enterprise of yours," Drew had said in her TikTok video as she praised Witherspoon’s brand.

What did they say in their birthday wishes to Drew?

Both Aniston and Witherspoon posted pictures with The Drew Barrymore Show host on their Instagram on 22nd February, which was Drew’s 49th birthday. Aniston chose to upload a black and white shot where she was kissing the side of Barrymore’s head with the caption "Happy birthday sweet Drew. I love you!"

As for Witherspoon, the actress posted an older picture of her and Drew sitting side by side. She captioned the picture on her story with "Happy Birthday to my dear friend @drewbarrymore! Keep shining our bright light, sister!" On February 11th, Reese Witherspoon also wished her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston on her 55th birthday by posting a picture of the two standing and smiling.

On her birthday, Barrymore was surprised on her talk show with the chance to ride inside the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, which is something the actress always wanted to do. She also got a surprise message from Jimmy Fallon who revealed that Barrymore will be getting her own Madam Tussauds wax figure.

