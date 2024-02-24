Revisiting The Top 10 Moments From 2023 SAG Awards Ahead Of This Year’s Ceremony

As the glitz and glamour of award season approaches, it's only fitting to revisit the standout moments from the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. From unexpected reunions to emotional tributes, the event was a tapestry of unforgettable occurrences that left an indelible mark on Hollywood's prestigious celebration of talent.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega's Hilarious Chemistry

Presenting an award, Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega showcased their comedic synergy, humorously questioning the rationale behind their pairing. Their playful banter added a delightful touch to the evening, earning laughter from the audience.

Ke Huy Quan's Historic Win

Ke Huy Quan made history by becoming the first Asian male to win a SAG Award for acting in a film. His emotional acceptance speech acknowledged the collective efforts for change and served as an inspirational moment for aspiring actors.

Jessica Chastain's Philip Seymour Hoffman Connection

Jessica Chastain, while accepting her award, shared a heartwarming memory of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman's encouraging words during her college years. The anecdote emphasized the lasting influence of mentorship and support in the competitive world of acting.

Sally Field's Life Achievement Acknowledgment

Sally Field's illustrious career received due recognition as she was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award. The heartfelt presentation by Andrew Garfield and Austin Butler underscored Field's impact on generations of actors.

Sally Field's Heartfelt Robin Williams Tribute

Before receiving her Life Achievement Award, Sally Field fondly reminisced about her time working with the late Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire. The poignant tribute highlighted the enduring impact of Williams' generous spirit on his colleagues.

Michelle Yeoh's Unfiltered Acceptance

Michelle Yeoh, after winning for Everything Everywhere All at Once, candidly expressed her gratitude, punctuating her speech with an unexpected expletive. The unfiltered moment resonated with authenticity and raw emotion.

Parent Trap Reunion on the Red Carpet

Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter and her best friend and Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix graced the SAG Awards red carpet as a dynamic duo, bringing a nostalgic touch to the star-studded event.

Jamie Lee Curtis' Nod to Her Parents

Jamie Lee Curtis, while accepting her award, paid homage to her late parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Her heartfelt acknowledgment celebrated the lineage of actors in her family and conveyed the profound love for the craft.

Haley Lu Richardson's White Lotus Ambitions

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson took center stage during the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show. In an unexpected turn, she extended an invitation to SAG Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis to join the cast for the upcoming third season, showcasing the spontaneity and camaraderie that defines Hollywood's spirit.

James Hong's Timeless Charm

The ensemble cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once celebrated their win, but it was James Hong who stole the spotlight with his endearing speech. At 94 years old, he captivated the audience with anecdotes from his seven-decade-long acting journey, showcasing resilience and triumph.

The 2023 SAG Awards encapsulated a lot of emotions, laughter, and recognition that defined the essence of Hollywood camaraderie. As the anticipation for this year's ceremony builds, these memorable moments serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the entertainment industry. From historic wins to spontaneous invitations, the SAG Awards continue to be a canvas for celebrating talent and fostering connections among the stars.

