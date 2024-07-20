Selena Gomez Drops Pic With Martin Short And Steve Martin Ahead Of 32nd Birthday But Her Caption Steals Limelight

Selena Gomez recently shared an adorable picture with her Only Murders in the Building series co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. Gomez, who will turn 32 on July 22, wrote a heartfelt note in the caption of her post. She expressed that as her special day gets nearer, she feels very grateful for the people around her who make her better and remind her that every moment is precious. Read on further to know more details!

Selena Gomez shares pic with co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin ahead of 32nd birthday

Selena Gomez is reaching new heights of stardom. She recently received her first acting Emmy Award nomination for her role in the renowned mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building.

The singer and actress took to Instagram on July 19 and shared an adorable picture with her series co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. In the show, they play three inhabitants of a New York City apartment who team up to solve a few mystery crimes together.

The photo shows the trio grinning as they pose for a selfie. In the caption, the Calm Down singer shared she feels "so grateful" to be surrounded by people who make her better, "challenge" her, and remind her every day that every moment is a "gift." The Emilia Perez movie actress concluded the post caption, noting, "That’s my pure joy. I thank god for the era I’m in. It’s been the best yet."

Selena Gomez recalls working with Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building

In an interview with Deadline, Selena Gomez opened up about her bond with her co-stars and revealed how she decided to do this popular Hulu series. Gomez, who portrays the character of Mabel Mora in the show, revealed that they pitched her the idea, which led to a whole conversation about her love for "true crime."

The actress told the outlet that she had just returned from CrimeCon when she got the call and felt it was something she "really wanted to do," noting that everyone were so "lovely" and that working with Martin and Short would be a "dream."

Gomez also shared her experience working with these comedy legends saying that she wished she had something witty to say. She quipped that she is still learning from them. Selena said that she's learned how to be a bit more "snarky" with them and noticed she now has a little more "bite."

Meanwhile, Only Murders in the Building season 4 will premiere on Hulu on August 27, 2024.