Stranger Things Season 5 Star Noah Schnapp Opens Up About 'Million Times Better' Experience on Set After Coming Out as Gay
Noah Schnapp reflects on his 'amazing' experience after coming out as gay before filming Stranger Things Season 5.
Noah Schnapp opens up on coming out as gay before Stranger Things' Last Season. According to the actor, living truthfully changed everything for him as he walked on to the set of the fifth season of the Netflix blockbuster series.
Schnapp spoke about how embracing his queer identity in public in 2023 had influenced his career and personal experiences for the better. Schnapp said that coming back to set for the final installment of the show felt much more real. The filming of the latest season wrapped in 2024.
According to People, at the Broadway premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers, said that no longer having to keep his identity secret made the experience "a million times better." It enabled him to approach the role and his co-stars in a more honest and open manner.
Schnapp told Variety at the New York City premiere, "It’s been amazing, it’s such a better experience being able to walk onto that set and know that I’m finally living truthfully. It made this season a million times better to not be hiding."
Stranger Things stars Schnapp along with Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, Matthew Modine, and Jamie Campbell Bower. The fifth season airs on Netflix on October 10, 2025.
Stranger Things: The First Shadow, written by Kate Trefry, is a landmark moment for the Netflix show's universe. The prequel play, which was initially released in London's West End, delves into the origins of the Upside Down and legendary villain Vecna by going back in time to 1959 Hawkins.
