Exclusive Interview: 'There are many interesting surprises in HIT 3', says Nani on Karthi's cameo

Nani is gearing up for the release of HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), set to hit theaters on May 1. Ahead of the big premiere, the Natural Star was roped in for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, Nani was asked about the growing speculations on social media regarding Karthi’s rumored cameo in the film.

Nani mentioned that the film holds many interesting surprises, but they should be best experienced in theaters. When asked about the rumored cameo, he said it was “better not to discuss” at the moment, as revealing such details would defeat the sole purpose.

In his words, "There are many interesting surprises in the film, but they are meant to be experienced in the theater only. So who is it, what is it? I think it's better not to have that conversation at this point because that's the whole point. If it's a cameo, it's meant to be a surprise."

When asked about what to expect from HIT 3, Nani shared that the most exciting aspect of the film would be how the story unfolds. He explained what makes the film truly special is the presence of theatrical moments typically seen in mass entertainers.

"How the h*ll this is going to unfold will be the most exciting part about HIT 3, and also what makes it special is the kind of theatrical moments it has—you get in a mass film where you can really cheer, root, whistle and clap kind of a moment. It's very hard for those kinds of moments to happen in a thriller organically while being realistic. I think that happened with HIT 3," Nani stressed.

According to the Jersey actor, it's rare for such moments to occur naturally in thrillers without feeling forced. But in HIT 3, he felt these mass elements blending organically into the intense and realistic crime narrative. Nani believes this unique mix will offer a fresh and memorable experience for audiences watching the film in theaters.

