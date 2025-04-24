L2 Empuraan OTT Verdict: Box office, Twitter review of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's action thriller

Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan opened to positive response upon its theatrical release on March 27. Along with the legendary Malayalam actor, director Prithviraj Sukumaran also received widespread praise for his ambitious vision. Now, the much-awaited film has made its digital debut on JioHotstar. If you haven’t seen it yet, check out what netizens are saying first.

After watching the film on OTT, viewers felt that L2E aka Empuraan had a well-written story and screenplay. They praised the cinematography and said the action scenes were mind-blowing. Some mentioned that the violent scenes in the first 30 minutes were hard to watch.

Viewers appreciated how every character got enough screen time and performed well. Though a few pointed out minor flaws, they said the film stayed engaging thanks to its high moments. Many were impressed with the use of mocobot and felt the staging worked well in most scenes. Overall, viewers agreed it was a "solid" film and worth watching.

However, some others admitted that Empuraan did not match the level of writing seen in Lucifer. However, they felt it was still far better than many masala films from other industries. They urged others to keep this in mind and offer only constructive criticism.

Take a look at more reactions below:

Talking more about the film, L2: Empuraan has earned more than Rs 262 crore across the globe. The political action thriller has now become the top-grossing Malayalam film worldwide.

It is the second part of the Lucifer trilogy. The story unfolds after the events of the first film. Kerala politics is in turmoil as Jatin Ramdas, now the Chief Minister, falls into corruption. He aligns with a powerful figure from the central government. Amidst the crisis, people begin to hope for Stephen Nedumpally’s return.

The film also traces Zayeed Masood’s backstory and his link to the plot. It ends with a major cliffhanger, setting up L3: The Beginning. Mohanlal leads the cast, joined by Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino, and others. Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal appear in cameo roles.

