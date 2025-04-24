Penn Badgley's You Season 5: What to Know About Joe Goldberg, Kate Lockwood, Bronte, and More Characters

Netflix’s psychological thriller You is back for its fifth and final season starting April 24. As Joe Goldberg begins his new life in New York City, a fresh set of characters join him for what might be his most chaotic chapter yet. With returning characters and new faces like Madeline Brewer and Charlotte Ritchie, here’s everything you need to know about the cast of You Season 5.

Joe Goldberg

Joe Goldberg is the main character and the driving force behind the entire series. In Season 5, he appears to have finally gotten the life he always wanted. He’s living in New York City, married to Kate, and raising his son Henry. But as viewers know, Joe’s quiet life rarely stays calm for long.

Kate Lockwood

Kate Lockwood is now the head of the powerful Lockwood Corporation. She is also Joe’s wife and has taken on a motherly role for his son, Henry. While she’s trying to move forward, Kate is also facing the challenge of letting go of her past. Season 5 focuses on her efforts to cleanse herself of past mistakes.

Bronte

Bronte is a new character in the final season, played by Madeline Brewer. She’s a young writer who has recently moved to New York and meets Joe at Mooney’s, the bookstore where everything started. The two bond over their shared love of literature and eventually start an affair.

Reagan and Maddie Lockwood

The Lockwood twins, Reagan and Maddie, are both involved in the family business. Reagan is portrayed as strong and often cruel in her professional and personal life. She is married to Harrison and has a daughter named Gretchen. Maddie, on the other hand, is the quieter twin, usually following Reagan’s lead.

Teddy Lockwood

Teddy is the half-brother of Kate, Reagan, and Maddie. He’s been pushed out by the Lockwood family for most of his life, except for Kate, who still shares a strong bond with him. His return could bring new drama into the already complex family.

Henry Goldberg

Henry, Joe’s son, was last seen in You Season 3 as a baby. Now older, he is enrolled in a top prep school in Manhattan. Joe left him in the care of neighbors while chasing Marienne in Europe.

Clayton

Clayton is Bronte’s ex-boyfriend. According to Madeline Brewer, he seemed supportive at first but turned on her after she decided to stop their sexual relationship.

Phoenix

Phoenix is a new character introduced in You Season 5, known for their street-smart attitude and quick thinking. They are part of New York’s downtown social scene and bring a unique energy to the story.

