Why is Kavya Maran so famous? Meet the owner of IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad team and ultimate expression queen

Kavya Maran is a well-known businesswoman and the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). She is widely recognized for her appearances during match days and hails from an influential family.

For those unaware, Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian media conglomerate, Sun Group. They also own TV channels, newspapers, and more, and is also known for their film production company, Sun Pictures. This makes her the great-grandniece of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former DMK president M. Karunanidhi.

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kavya Maran completed her Bachelor of Commerce degree at Stella Maris College. She later pursued an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

After completing her education, Kavya returned to Chennai and joined the Sun Group. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network Limited. She also owns a team named Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League. Her appearances during matches usually become viral with her epic expression moments while watching IPL matches in the stadium.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Kavya Maran is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 409 crores. While her exact ownership share in Sunrisers Hyderabad is undisclosed, it is known that the Sun TV Network holds the majority stake.

As the CEO of the team, Kavya is responsible for making key decisions regarding its operations and future, highlighting her significant role in the franchise.

Kavya’s mother, Kavery Maran, is the CEO of Sun TV Network and is regarded as one of India’s highest-paid female executives. Her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is a well-known politician and a prominent member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. He has been elected four times to the Lok Sabha from the Chennai Central constituency—in the 2004, 2009, 2019, and 2024 general elections.

On a personal note, Kavya Maran is passionate about cricket and is known for her collection of luxury cars.

