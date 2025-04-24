Will Sydney Sweeney and Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino Get Together After Breaking Engagement? Source Reveals

Sydney Sweeney and her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino are not rekindling their romance, despite being seen together twice this month. According to TMZ, sources confirmed that the pair are not getting back together. Their recent public appearances, one in Los Angeles and the other in the Florida Keys, sparked rumors, but insiders say these were just coincidences, not signs of a reunion.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino ended their engagement in January and canceled the wedding that was scheduled for May. They had been engaged for several years and were first linked in 2018.

Even though they’ve gone their separate ways, sources say their lives remain connected. "They're not reconciling romantically and they're not getting back together, despite speculation to the contrary," the source told TMZ.

One of the outings that caused buzz was in the Florida Keys, where Sydney was seen with Jonathan. However, sources clarified the reason behind this meeting. Sydney was hosting a gender reveal party at her oceanfront home in Florida, and Jonathan was invited as a guest. “He’s friends with the same person,” the source stated, referring to the mutual friend for whom the party was organized.

Despite the end of their engagement, Sydney and Jonathan are still on good terms. Sources told TMZ that the two maintain a friendly relationship, but there are no romantic feelings involved.

“Even though we're told the exes are amicable, things aren't romantic,” the report stated. Their long history, dating back to 2018, means they still share some social connections, but insiders insist there's no sign of a romantic comeback.

