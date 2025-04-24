CID's Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava and others will have NO dialogs in upcoming episode; find out BIG reason behind it

CID, one of the most iconic and beloved shows on Indian Television, is set to break all barriers with the unexpected. CID makers have shot one of their first 'silent' episodes. Yes, an entire episode of the show, where actors have only communicated with their expressions and gestures and will have no dialogs. This episode will be available to watch on Sunday (April 27). Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava have spoken about their experience in shooting this episode.

Advertisement

As reported by ETimes TV, CID makers have shot a silent episode which is set inside a cutting-edge escape room called The Silent Den. The storyline revolves around a seemingly fun birthday celebration, which takes a sinister turn. With only gestures, glances, surveillance footage, and forensic evidence, the CID team will uncover the truth in this case.

Talking about this, Dayanand Shetty, who plays the role of Daya, shared his experience of shooting a silent episode. He shared, "Shooting a silent episode was both challenging and creatively fulfilling." Shetty explained how they were dependent on expressions, body language, and the unspoken bond of the team that they shared on-screen and off-screen.

Dayanand explained how this episode is "powerful" and mentioned that it pushes him out of his comfort zone. He continued, "As someone who's been part of CID's journey from the beginning, I can say this episode carries an emotional weight that will hit home for our long-time fans."

Advertisement

Aditya Srivastava also shared his experience of shooting the first-ever silent episode of CID and mentioned how storytelling lies in the ability to evoke emotion without relying on words. He added, "And this Sunday's silent episode of CID pushes that belief to its absolute limit. It's a completely new experience for us as actors and for the audience. But it's precisely this challenge that makes the episode so special."

CID's first silent episode will be available to watch on April 27, Sunday, on Sony TV at 10 PM.

CID, which has been in the buzz lately with Shivaji Satam's exit and Parth Samthaan's entry, has now ticked all the boxes of creativity and how! As the makers continue to amaze the audience, fans can expect more entertainment and unexpected twists in the show.

CID airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM.

Are you excited for silent episode of CID? Let us know now! Yes, can't wait to watch No, not really

ALSO READ: CID returns to TV after 6 years; First look ft Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava makes netizens nostalgic