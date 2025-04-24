Penn Badgley Says Gossip Girl Costar Michelle Trachtenberg’s Death Was 'Really Saddening and Surreal'
Penn Badgley recently remembered his Gossip Girl costar Michelle Trachtenberg, who died in February aged 39, and her "childlike, joyous laugh."
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.
Penn Badgley recently shared heartfelt memories of his late Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who unfortunately passed away earlier this year at the age of 39. Known for her Buffy the Vampire Slayer roles, she died on February 26 in New York City. Actress's cause of death was confirmed by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner on April 16 as due to complications from diabetes mellitus.
Speaking at the premiere of the fifth and final season of You on April 23, Badgley told E! News that her passing was "really surreal, really saddening."
He also remembered Trachtenberg's infectious spirit and childlike laughter. "What I remember of her is she was incredibly quick to laugh," he told the outlet. "She was really joyous. We all have our ups and downs, our lights and shadows, but she had this — I mean, she was mature, but she had this childlike, joyous laugh."
Although the two had not seen each other in over a decade, Badgley described her as having a pure heart and a joyful presence during their time working together.
Trachtenberg played the role of Georgina Sparks while Badgley played Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2012.
Back in February, Blake Lively recalled the actress's vibrant presence and passionate nature while mourning her sudden death in a social media post, adding that Trachtenberg was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved.
Meanwhile, Ed Westwick remembered her as a talented, sharp, warm, and funny soul, while Chace Crawford reflected on her magnetic and unapologetically funny personality, calling her a "force of nature."
Badgley is currently busy promoting the last season of his Netflix show, You. The show also features Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Griffin Matthews, and Natasha Behnam. It has a total of 10 episodes, which dropped on the OTT platform on Thursday, April 24.
