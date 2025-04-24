Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 15: Sunny Deol's action entertainer fails to generate good momentum in afternoon shows

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 15: Jaat, helmed by Gopichand Malineni, has been running in theaters for more than two weeks. The film, which boasts of Sunny Deol's screen presence and high-octane action sequences, has received mixed to positive word of mouth. There is no good momentum in the afternoon shows on the seventh day.

Advertisement

Jaat, which co-stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh, had a four-day long extended opening weekend. It has completed 14 days at the box office since its release.

Now, as per mid-day trends, on Day 15, Sunny Deol's actioner has failed to show good momentum with less than expected occupancy in the afternoon shows. A lot will depend on the evening and night shows to determine the actual figures for the day.

Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat is likely to witness a drop of 7 percent on the third Thursday from what it earned yesterday, i.e. Rs 1.40 crore. The total collection of the mass actioner stood at Rs 76.15 crore in the last 14 days.

Going by its box office performance, it seems that Jaat will remain under the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the latest actioner is having a face-off with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Sunny Deol's movie will have two more additions to its competitors, namely Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna.

Advertisement

While Emraan Hashmi-starrer is a new movie, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's iconic comedy film is returning to cinemas after 31 years.

Jaat stars Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh. Randeep Hooda is cast as Ranatunga, the main antagonist. Regina Cassandra plays Ranatunga's wife, Bharathi and Vineet Kumar Singh is cast as his younger brother, Somulu.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 15: Sunny Deol’s action drama sees slight drop on Thursday as it enters third weekend