Comedian Fortune Feimster Divorces Wife Jacquelyn Smith; Know What Happened

Actress and comedian Fortune Feimster is reportedly set to divorce her wife, Jacquelyn Smith, after the couple broke up. The pair had been together for nearly a decade.

The split was confirmed to TMZ by insiders who revealed that it happened recently and that Feimster is ready to file for divorce. The cause of the split is still unrevealed, and it's not known exactly when the couple broke up.

However, sources claim Feimster just started talking about the breakup in her inner circle, meaning the story is still developing.

Feimster, who is 43, and Smith, a schoolteacher, started dating in 2016. The couple got engaged in 2018. In October 2020, the comedian and the schoolteacher tied the knot in an intimate, private wedding. They don't have any children.

Best recognized for her starring role on The Mindy Project as Colette, Feimster came to fame after her performance on Last Comic Standing in 2010. Her other world also includes The L Word reboot, The L Word: Generation Q, and more.

As per her official bio, Feimster is renowned for her warm, down-to-earth approach to comedy that utilizes personal anecdotes to bring people together from all walks of life. Her confessional comedy commonly consists of instances from her own personal life, including instances from her relationship with Smith.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2023, Feimster teased with humorous anecdotes regarding her former wife, detailing Smith's affection for Madonna. She said, "My wife, Jax (Smith), does not care about celebrities. She does not know who anyone is," adding, "She only cares about Madonna."

In spite of personal turmoil, Fortune Feimster is continuing to thrive professionally with her latest comedy tour, Takin' Care of Biscuits.

