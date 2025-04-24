Florence Pugh Reveals How She Convinced Kevin Feige to Approve Thunderbolts Stunt That Helped Her Earn a World Record

Florence Pugh isn't just a great actress, she's also someone who can pull off dangerous stunts and has the guts and persuasive skills to rival a Marvel Studios head. Recently, the Fighting with My Family star set a Guinness World Record. Intrigued? Well, it was for jumping off one of the tallest buildings in the world, precisely, the second-tallest building.

The stunt in question was performed while filming the highly anticipated next installment in the MCU: Thunderbolts. However, it wasn’t just Pugh who carried out the dangerous stunt, her stunt double and the stunt coordinator were also involved.

In a recent interview with Fandango, Florence Pugh shared how she managed to convince Kevin Feige.

“I was being a sassy Karen, emailing Kevin and saying, ‘It’s going to do wonders for the press tour. We have to do this! We’re going to have three women break three different Guinness World Records,’” said the We Live in Time actress.

Further opening up to the outlet, Florence Pugh revealed that she had been persistently trying to convince Kevin Feige . Eventually, the studio responded by saying, “Okay, if you want to fall off the second-tallest building, we’ll figure it out for you.”

The actress went on to say that she doesn't mind heights: “I quite like them and enjoy them, but that was a whole different ballgame, it was insane.”

Spilling the tea about the stunt, Pugh shared that the mental control she had over herself on the day she performed it felt like having a superpower.

According to Variety, the building is located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Merdeka 118 stands at an astonishing 2,272 feet.

Thunderbolts is set to release on May 1, 2025.

