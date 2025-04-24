Box Office: KGF 1, KGF 2, HIT 3 magic; will Srinidhi Shetty's numerology talk boost buzz?

Sequels often ride on legacy, but some stars seem to carry a lucky streak of numbers with them. Take Mangalore girl Srinidhi Shetty for example. She stormed onto the scene with KGF 1, followed it up with the record-breaking KGF 2, and now she is set to enter Telugu cinema with HIT: The Third Case. Coincidence? Maybe. But the numbers are starting to add up.

In a recent media interaction, while promoting the film in Mumbai, Srinidhi cheekily joked, “I think I am working in numerology, KGF 1, KGF 2, now HIT 3, maybe HIT 4 next?” The playful remark may have been lighthearted, but fans are already whispering about her lucky charm streak continuing with this gritty thriller.

Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who has directed the previous two films in the HIT franchise, Vishwaksen's HIT 1 and Adivi Sesh's HIT 2, the film is bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani. This time, Nani not only backs the project as a producer but headlines it as the intense cop Arjun Sarkaar, a character layered with dark drama and investigation-heavy action.

Srinidhi, who plays Mrudula, landed the part thanks to a serendipitous moment. While shooting another film, Telusu Kada, Nani happened to drop by the set and saw her. “He thought I looked fresh and needed a new face for HIT 3,” she revealed.

While the trailer has drawn attention for its bloody visuals and intense tone, it has resonated strongly with younger audiences, who have responded with enthusiastic online engagement. But Srinidhi says there’s more than meets the eye. “It’s not just bloodshed. It’s a layered narrative—a thriller with depth and emotion,” she added.

With the film set to release on May 1, 2025, and buzz building steadily, HIT 3 might just prove that when the stars align and the numbers match, the box office responds in kind.

