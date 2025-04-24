Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's film shows average hold in afternoon

Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 7: Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 is among the latest releases at the box office across India. It arrived in theaters on the occasion of Good Friday, i.e., April 18, 2025. The legal drama is led by none other than Akshay Kumar. Kesari 2 is holding on an average note in the afternoon today.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in crucial roles. According to midday trends, the historical courtroom drama is likely to have a 7 percent drop on Thursday. This is to note that the Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs 3.65 crore on the sixth day at the box office.

With a total collection of Rs 41.85 crore so far, Kesari Chapter 2 is moving ahead to add more business to its earnings. Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial debut is heading towards its second weekend.

There are no holiday boost till Saturday so the film has to manage itself well to sustain itself amid the upcoming releases of two movies in cinemas. April 25 will mark the arrival of Ground Zero and the theatrical re-release of Andaz Apna Apna.

Kesari Chapter 2 had better expectations at the box office, considering Akshay Kumar's star power with the movie. Moreover, Akshay also shouldered its original release, Kesari, which performed better in 2019 than the new sequel.

In Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Justice C. Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday essays the role of a lawyer, Dilreet Gill, in it. The courtroom drama also features Regina Cassandra in a key role.

