Ryan Reynolds Finds New ‘Soulmate’ in Deadpool and Wolverine Director Shawn Levy Amid Blake Lively’s Legal Drama

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy claims he and Reynolds have an off-screen bond that has grown stronger since filming the blockbuster superhero flick. He referred to their working relationship as one of creative affinity and friendship.

On April 23, at the Broadway launch of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Levy shared a few words on their strengthening chemistry, which he termed a 'brotherhood,' per People. Other than Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured the return of Hugh Jackman to his iconic Wolverine role, the duo has collaborated on several hits, such as Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Advertisement

Their shared works have generated a bond going beyond the professional relationship. Levy declared that Reynolds has evolved into a 'creative soulmate.'

Levy said, "Between Free Guy and Adam Project and Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and I have a brotherhood. And [he] really feels like a creative soulmate to me."

He revealed that the duo is working actively on other projects. "So we're talking about a lot. It could be original movies; it could be related to the last movie we made. We're talking about a lot. For sure, Reynolds and I are not done with each other," he added.

The director also mentioned that off-camera, he and Reynolds are very close and are neighbors. "We live half a block away from each other. We're real buddies," he said.

Ryan Reynolds hinted in November 2024 at plans for a non-Marvel movie project with Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman, suggesting the three have no intention of slowing down. Meanwhile, Marvel has yet to announce a fourth Deadpool installment or Reynolds' involvement in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Causes Online Uproar As He Admits to Teaching Daughter Inappropriate Line for Deadpool & Wolverine