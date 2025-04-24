Mammoth Star Sophie Nyweide Was Pregnant at the Time of Her Demise, Confirms Death Certificate

Sophie Nyweide, a former child actress known for her roles in Noah and Mammoth, died at 24. Her body was discovered on April 14 along a riverbank in Vermont, not far from a local high school in Bennington. Her death certificate, obtained by some media outlets, has now confirmed that she was pregnant at the time of her death. However, the stage of her pregnancy is not mentioned in the document.

The case of her sudden demise is being treated as a possible unintentional overdose by the authorities, though the official cause of death remains under investigation. First responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene but were unsuccessful. Nyweide was declared dead at the scene.

A man was found with her at the time and is cooperating with investigators. According to police, he is not considered a suspect or person of interest, and it was he who called 911 to request emergency assistance.

Nyweide's family confirmed her passing earlier this week. In an interview with TMZ, her mother, Shelly Nyweide, shared her concerns that Sophie may have been using drugs around the time of her death. She also revealed that an investigation is ongoing and that they are currently waiting for autopsy results.

An obituary published online described Nyweide as a kind and trusting girl, which often led to people taking advantage of her. It highlighted her passion for writing and drawing, often reflecting her inner struggles.

"Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas," the obituary said. "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers, and others who tried to help her, are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate."

Nyweide began acting at a young age. Her first on-screen appearance was in the 2006 film Bella. She later starred in Law & Order, And Then Came Love, and Margot at the Wedding.

