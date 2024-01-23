Selena Gomez Shows Her Two Body Positive Sides In Throwback Bikini PICS, Says ‘Proud To Be Who I Am'

Remember the cute little girl on Barney and Friends? Or the one who sang the theme song for Wizards of Waverly Place only to be on the Disney intro? She is someone who has given big hits like Rema, DJ Snake, A$AP Rocky, and many others. She is sugar and spice, beauty with intelligence in a slice. Yes, we are talking about Selena Gomez, the 31-year-old singer who has always been vocal about body image and mental health issues. She has once again opened up on the importance of body positivity in her latest Instagram and fans are going gaga over it.

What did Selena Gomez post on her Instagram?

The Good for You singer took to her Instagram story to talk about her appearance and how she has handled the mental pressure of body changes in all these years. While she misses her teenage-toned body, Selena has also acknowledged the things life has thrown at her. She posted a decade-old picture in a zebra bikini and wrote “Today I realised I will never look like this again…”. She also posted a picture from her 2023, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico holiday last year, showing how she has changed and transformed. The Calm Down singer was seen flaunting a high-waisted bikini bottom and a well-crafted bikini top, all in White.

The singer had been a victim of body shaming after undergoing treatment for her lupus diagnosis. It’s been seven years since she was diagnosed with lupus and losing the teenage toned body has only made the Back to You singer self-conscious. She has often spoken to news outlets stating, “None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed. Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?” This had happened when she went for a magazine fitting. But seeing her confidence has made fans' hearts full. She captioned the second image, “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me.”

Did body image issues affect Selena Gomez?

After the Taki Taki singer was diagnosed with lupus, she had to undergo chemotherapy and kidney transplant. Post recovery she went to Australia to unwind where her bikini shots were taken by Papparazis and these photos with her scars grabbed headlines instantly. It soon became a personal battle, and the situation got worse as she was recovering from a controversial separation from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The scrutiny over her body image issues on social media added more trouble to her life and Selena often felt depressed. The Fetish singer was up against another battle in 2018 when the Lose You to Love Me singer found out she has Bipolar disorder. This tormented feeling made her want to cancel commitments, but she kept her hope high and came out stronger as a woman.

