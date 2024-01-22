Did Selena Gomez Introduce Boyfriend Benny Blanco To Her On-Screen Father Figures? Witness The Sweet Moment

There was never a doubt about how serious the newly blossomed romance between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco was. The songstress, after all, called Blanco her “absolute everything” while making her relationship with the Eastside hitmaker Instagram official.

Turns out, Gomez has no plans of stopping yet. She reportedly flaunted her boyfriend to her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin. Everything we know about Selena introducing her boyfriend to her fatherly figures is down below.

Selena Gomez shows off Benny Blanco to her Only Murders in the Building co-stars

A few months into their romance, Selena Gomez has already initiated a leap in her relationship with Benny Blanco.

The actress reportedly introduced her new flame to her TV co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. The advancement happened on the red carpet of the 75th Prime Emmy Awards last Monday as reported by TMZ.

Sharing pictures from the sweet meet and greet between Selena and Blanco and the Martin duo, the publication reported that an eyewitness told them, “Everyone got along great.” After about five minutes of handshakes and exchanging pleasantries, the group headed into the event to take their seats, the aforementioned TMZ eyewitness added.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were spotted at the Emmy Awards red carpet together but did not officially pose for the cameras.

Tracing Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Thriving Relationship

Selena and Benny Blanco have known each other at least since 2021 when they collaborated on Selena’s single I Can’t Get Enough. They reportedly began dating last summer with Selena making it official via a string of Instagram comments where she called Blanco her “absolute everything” and revealed that “he has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

ET reported last week that things have only gotten deeper between the love birds since then. “[she] feels very at home and at ease with Benny. Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them,” an insider disclosed to ET.

“Selena appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values. He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her circle,” the source added.

Gomez and Blanco also spent time together at the Golden Globes that took place earlier this month without making it red-carpet official. The I Love You Like a Love Song singer, however, shared pictures of herself and her beau engaging in a passionate kiss at the event that night.