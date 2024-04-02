'Shared so many adventures’: Neil Patrick Harris And David Burtka Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of First Date

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka reached a significant milestone in their relationship on Monday. The married couple celebrated their first anniversary on April 1 by posting two photos on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption, commemorating 20 years since their first date.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka couldn’t be happier

“Today marks 20 years since our first date,” 50-year-old actor Neil Patrick Harris wrote. “Man, how time has flown by… and yet… we’ve shared so many adventures, created so many remarkable memories.” The actor teased Burtka, saying, “If the next 7,300 days are like the previous ones, I’ll be absolutely thrilled.” Neil wrote, “David, happy anniversary. Most of the time, I truly adore you without conditions. XO.”

In his endearing message, Burtka, 48, also made fun of his significant other. The chef and cookbook author added, “Since we decided to take this incredible journey together, my dreams have come true. Today marks 20 years since our first date, and I can’t imagine a better life.” Burtka continued, “Neil, I love you with all my soul. I deserve an f---ing medal… and so do you.”

When Harris and Burtka first met in 2004 while passing each other on the street, their relationship began as friends. Burtka had a boyfriend at the time, but he revealed in a 2012 column for Out magazine that the relationship was already failing. Not long after, it came to an end. In 2007, months after Harris came out as homosexual in a PEOPLE exclusive interview, the two made their relationship public. The two stunned all with their first red carpet-appearance together at the 2007 Emmy Awards, three years into their relationship.

Burtka and Harris have been married for almost a decade

In 2010, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, twins, were welcomed into the family by Harris and Burtka. Years after the 2011 decision that legalized homosexual marriage in New York, Harris and Burtka tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy in 2014, with their children by their side. Harris and Burtka celebrated their ninth year of marriage in September last year with heartfelt Instagram posts. “I married the love of my life nine years ago... Burtka wrote, “Love is timeless!!” Harris responded, “What a life. What a journey we’ve had together.”

Regarding their first date, which was on April 1st, the couple has been celebrating the event on social media each year. “Today, 19 years ago, I went on this man’s first date. One of my best life decisions,” Harris wrote in the caption for his Instagram post last year. “I can’t get enough of you; you are the greatest, most incredible roller coaster experience ever. I am grateful that you have faith in me, in yourself, and our collective abilities. You’re my best friend, my best husband, and the best father.”

“The good times have outweighed the bad enormously,” stated Burtka. “I am very happy to be traveling on this amazing adventure with you. As individuals, we develop a greater bond. We appreciate you being who you are, working hard, and helping us reach our full potential. Being at your side makes me feel honored and delighted.”

