Is Neil Patrick Harris' Comedy Uncoupled Season 2 Canceled? Find Out As The Cast Makes Big REVEAL

Neil Patrick Harris starrer Uncoupled was all about fun and games. The romantic comedy-drama by Netflix made its premiere in 2022. The show got an IMDb score of 7/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 73%. It looked at Michael Lawson’s journey after suddenly losing his wife of 17 years to a separation. Starring big names like Neil Patrick Harris, Tuc Watkins, Emerson Brooks, and Tisha Campbell, the show’s inability to return for a second season has left fans shocked. It started with Netflix not going ahead with the show, but Showtime had left the door open for a much-anticipated return. However, recently even Showtime confirmed that Uncoupled Season 2 will not happen. How did the series cast react to this news? Find out.

What did the cast of Uncoupled reveal?

Jai Rodriguez who played the role of Jonathan took to his social media immediately after the show’s cancellation news. He revealed how he felt about the show getting canceled. In one of the Instagram stories, Jai reveals, “Welp, guess I’m not going to NYC in May to shoot.” The show was canceled by Netflix in January 2023. But Showtime picked up the show shortly after and began shooting. The Writer’s strike delayed the comedy show. However, the latest decision has left the entire cast heartbroken.

Dan Amboyer, who played the role of Harris’ love interest later in the show, shared a message on his Instagram. The caption read, “Sad that there won’t be a season 2 of Uncoupled after all,” he also added, “Thankful for my experience, would have loved to see this story go on. Had my eyes set on it as soon as I heard about it, originally. One of my favorite projects (to be a small part of)—and a meaningful moment for me to finally play a gay role on screen. Magic people, master creators. Can’t wait to see what they cook up next.” Nic Rouleau, who played the role of Tyler Hawkins, replied to Amboyer’s post and said, “We will always have Season 1 – so special!!”

What is Uncoupled all about?

The show is about Michael Lawson, played by Neil Patrick Harris who loses direction of life after his wife of 17 years leaves him. He then decides to not cry over her and explore his sexuality, which he soon figures out to be gay. Will Michael accept himself and go out with other men? That’s what forms the crux of the show. Neil’s latest work has earned him immense praise from all corners. The 50-year-old has also acted in classic shows like How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father, The Smurfs, Gone Girl and more. While we wait to see if something similar to Uncoupled hits Netflix soon, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

