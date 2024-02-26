What Makes Dolly Parton's Pet Gala A Must-Watch Event For Animal Enthusiasts? Where To Watch And More

Get ready to see dogs rocking the runway and pink carpet in outfits from the Jolene singer's pet apparel line, with the Grammy winner co-hosting alongside comedian and actress Jane Lynch.

The event will showcase performances of Dolly Parton's classics like 9 to 5, I Will Always Love You, Puppy Love, and Jolene, featuring Parton and country stars Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, and KC of KC and the Sunshine Band. Additional guests will be revealed later.

Dolly Parton on co-hosting the pet gala

"I've hosted many shows, but being part of this pet gala excites me most! I adore animals of all kinds – from little to big dogs. We'll have a variety of animals on the show, and nothing beats seeing them do what they do best. I can't wait for all the fun! I'm sure fellow animal lovers will enjoy it too," said Parton.

Aside from fashionable dogs strutting the runway, the show will include special appearances by celebrities and their beloved pets, such as Iain Armitage from YOUNG SHELDON , Drew Barrymore , Kristen Bell , Kristin Chenoweth, Margaret Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, Carson Kressley, Jim Nantz, Jessica Simpson , and more.

Pearce and Parton settle on the classic 9 to 5 version for an emotional performance

On the pink carpet, Pearce, who performed as a musical cast member at Dollywood in her teens, was excited about the chance to perform with her idol. "To sing two songs that have been part of my set since I was 15 – it's surreal and a real honor," she told PEOPLE .

"In rehearsals, we agreed on the 9 to 5 version I've been doing for years," Pearce shared. "It was amazing that Dolly liked it and wanted to perform it. She's truly as wonderful as you'd expect. There's something magical about her, and working with her has been incredibly emotional for me," she said.

Pearce, known for owning two Shih Tzus named Johnny and June, often features them on her social media. They joined her on the pink carpet but didn't appear in the TV show.

"We tried them with the drums, but they didn't like it," Pearce said sadly about her dogs. "However, they'll be on the side of the stage, cheering me on," she added.

American singer and songwriter Carly Pearce proudly joins the millions who enjoy dressing their dogs. "I had bought some Doggy Parton outfits," she admitted, "never imagining I'd be on a show with her."

Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, a special event presented by Doggy Parton and CBS, showcases exclusive music performances by top artists and a unique doggy fashion runway featuring iconic outfits from Dolly herself and designs from Dolly's Doggy Parton pet line. Tune in Wednesday, Feb 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and Paramount+ for live streaming (available on demand for SHOWTIME subscribers or Paramount+ Essential subscribers the following day).

