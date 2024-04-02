'She Was Shamed':Tori Spelling Claims Daughter Stella Was Mocked At School For Living In An RV With Her Mother

50-year-old Tori Spelling is concerned for her daughter Stella. The latter faced bullying at school over a photograph taken on a happy Summer family holiday, in an RV. The Scary Movie alum reveals this horrific experience and recounts the ill-treatment that Stella faced. What happened over the Summer holidays that got Stella bullied? Find out.

Tori Spelling claims her daughter Stella was bullied?

ALSO READ: Did Tori Spelling See Red Flags During Her Romance With Dean McDermott? The Actress Recalls

Yes. The 90210 actress revealed in the first episode of Misspelling podcast on March 31, 2024 about her daughter’s experience. The Beverly Hills actress began, ‘People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press,’” and added, “She had someone come up to her at school and ask, ‘Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom, right?’” Tori also revealed that a classmate asked her daughter if she was “homeless”. The family had rented the RV for a Summer vacation as it was easy to camp. Tori claimed that Stella felt “shamed”. The American author had shared a sweet family picture on Instagram, in August 2023, posing in front of the RV, with the caption, “As long as we have each other.”

Advertisement

Has Tori Spelling filed for divorce from her husband Dean McDermott?

The Chopped Canada star has “just filed for divorce” as revealed in the same podcast. She wants a split from Dean McDermott. The two already separated in June 2023. From their 18-year marriage, they share Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau. Liam is the oldest 17-year-old and Beau is 7. Dean McDermott also fathers Jack from Tori’s first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace. The two are looking for joint legal custody and Tori wants sole physical custody of her children. The two stated irreconcilable differences for the divorce. Tori revealed how Stella is affected by the divorce.

She said, “Stella was always the one, since she was 4 years old, if she would hear us argue — back then it wasn’t loud and we tried to keep it separate and it wasn’t bad back then — she would hysterically start crying and she would run in and she’d say … ‘Are you going to get a divorce?’ And it just hit me hard.” While we wait to see what happens with the mother of five Tori, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: ‘Long Time Coming’: Dean McDermott Breaks Silence After Tori Spelling’s Divorce Filing